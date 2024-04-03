‘Walmart could pull this off’: Cake shop owner takes late call from customer—and can’t believe what she asks for

When working a public-facing job, one would inevitably encounter a rude customer or two on at least a weekly basis. TikTok user Cassie (@thugmomog), who owns a bakery called Love + Flour, shared how she dealt with such a customer in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 14 million times.

Cassie’s husband filmed the cake shop owner while she was on the phone with a customer. “You were over a half an hour late, and it’s past 9 o’clock at night,” Cassie said, rubbing her eyes as she sat in bed. “I cannot help you.”

The interaction escalated quickly, as customer gave an entitled response. “You realize that I am the one with the money, right? And you’re not. I am the one that’s hiring you,” the customer said.

“Ma’am, that was incredibly rude. I don’t know who you think you are, but I’m trying very hard to remain professional,” Cassie replied.

“I need this cake for 120 tomorrow. I need to have this done. It needs to be taken care of,” the customer responded, standing her ground.

Cassie attempted to offer different places the woman could go, but the woman responded by name-calling Cassie. “[Expletive], Walmart could pull this off,” she said.

This caught Cassie off guard and left her appalled. “I’m so sorry, did you say [expletive]?” she asked.

The customer confirmed that she did. “The only [expletive] here is you because you sat here and basically made fun of the fact that everybody else on the planet doesn’t have any … money but you,” Cassie retorted angrily. “I’ve got sh*t to do. Do you understand me? And it’s not to make a cake for you.”

“Go [expletive] yourself,” Cassie added.

Cassie expressed her feelings in the caption. “I blacked out. As a business owner, do all you can to not let them get you emotional. However, I do match the vibe and being a entrepreneur doesn’t make any of us a door mat. i’m not perfect but,” she wrote.

Cassie declined the Daily Dot’s request for comment. In the comments section, viewers praised her for standing up to the rude customer.

“That scratched an itch for me, I have always wanted to talk to rude customers that way. Thank you!” one viewer applauded.

“We gotta normalize businesses sticking up for themselves. Some customers are just UNHINGED,” a second wrote.

In addition, others encouraged the customer to go to Walmart instead.

“Wal Mart could pull this off – THEN GO TO WAL MART,” one user remarked.

“Walmart can pull it off? Then go to Walmart!!! You did what needed to be done,” a second echoed.

In a follow-up video, Cassie spoke to the woman on the phone about Cassie’s TikTok. “Well, I know you’re not going to take the video down, so I humbly apologize if I came off as entitled or rude like people stated I did,” the woman said over the phone.

The bakery owner told the woman she would not take the video down since she didn’t identify the woman nor is the woman being harassed over it. “I do think that it’s vital that people understand that it’s not cool to treat people like this,” she said.

The woman, seemingly missing the point, said, “I mean, I still think you could’ve taken my order because the money.”

“I just think you could’ve made it happen if you wanted to,” the woman later told Cassie after Cassie explained how the order would’ve been impossible to fulfill.

Ultimately, they agreed they couldn’t work with each other, and the customer hung up prematurely on Cassie.

