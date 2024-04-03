‘Wouldn’t let me go in front with only milk’: Woman gets revenge on Aldi customer ‘with 100 items’ who wouldn’t let her check out first

In a viral video, TikToker Mandy Watson (@mandywatson69) gets revenge on an Aldi customer.

In the six-second video, Mandy, who has over 19,000 followers, filmed a customer in the check-out line at the grocery chain Aldi. As the customer placed groceries on the conveyor belt, she panned the camera slightly down, capturing a pack of toilet pepper placed below the conveyor belt.

As the video played, text over the footage reads: “To the lovely lady with 100 items in Aldi who wouldn’t let me go in front with only milk…hope you don’t have diarrhea when you get home I hid your bog roll under the counter.”

Bog roll is British slang for toilet paper. Due to this customer not letting Maddy go ahead with her one item of milk, she has hidden the customer’s toilet paper, in the hopes they will forget it.

The viral video has 2 million views. Many viewers supported Maddy’s revenge, remarking on the cleverness of the retaliation.

One viewer commented, “I’m smart like that but even I wouldn’t have come up with that brilliant idea.”

Another added, “You should never put ideas in my head I’m bad enough as it is and this kind of trickery don’t help my situation.” Mandy responded, “Lol I’m the same doesn’t take much like ha ha.”

Some viewers even shared suggestions on what they would do in a similar situation.

One viewer commented, implying they would have added provocative items to their cart. Mandy chimed in, responding to this suggestion, “I’ve done this in Tesco, put condoms in my cousin’s shopping then videoed his face when he tried saying they weren’t his.”

There’s a lot of debate surrounding grocery store check-out etiquette. In a Reddit post on the “Am I the Asshole?” subreddit, a redditor asked if they were the a-hole for not letting a person behind them in the checkout line with only six items ahead of them, while they had 20 items. “I had somewhere to be soon and the lines weren’t bad. … I thought I was being reasonable but she seemed shocked and offended when I said I was in a hurry and gave me a death glare like I was being an ass hole,” they wrote.

Commenters voted overwhelmingly in the redditor’s favor, arguing they are “NTA.”

