‘Mazdas stepped up their game dramatically since they left’: Mechanics reveal the cars that provide most ‘bang for your buck’

Dropping thousands of dollars on a new or used car only happens once in a blue moon, so you’ll want to get your money’s worth. According to a report from MarketWatch, prices have been dropping throughout 2024 as the industry recovers from supply chain issues, but average costs are still far higher than before the pandemic. Currently, the average cost for used cars is up by 29%, while new car prices rose by 34% compared to prices in March 2020.

Recently, Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc), a Colorado-based auto repair shop, posted a viral TikTok that asked mechanics, “What car is the best bang for the buck?” to help viewers make an informed decision when purchasing a car that will last. The video has been viewed over 54,000 times as of publication. This isn’t the first viral video the mechanic shop has posted. Accurate Auto has amassed over 320,000 followers with regular posts like common issues with Hondas and which car will make it past 250,000 miles.

In the video, several mechanics are asked to choose a car that stretches the owner’s dollar the farthest.

Several mechanics chose Toyota as their make of choice for reliability and value, with several honing in on Camrys. The brand won several J.D. Power dependability rewards in 2019 and 2022, according to a report from FINN, a car subscription service. Toyotas are also cheaper to repair. RepairPal ranked Toyota eighth out of 32 brands, with a 12% chance of needing serious repairs. Topmarq reports that Camrys, in particular, have a reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency, and safety. Camrys are also known to have fewer mechanical issues and fewer breakdowns than other models. Additionally, the model offers a variety of engine options, including a hybrid, that get great gas mileage.

“It’s like a good car for a first car. It doesn’t cost very much, but it also will last very long. So I feel like you’d get your money’s worth on a car like that,” an Accurate Auto mechanic said in the video.

One also listed Honda as another manufacturer that regularly produces solid vehicles. Known for reliability, according to Topspeed, Hondas are also easy to maintain. They can reportedly last upward of 200,000 miles with regular maintenance. A report from Hotcars.com pointed out that strict production rules during manufacturing regularly produce remarkable engines. While S&P Global averages the age of most vehicles on the roads to be approximately 12.5 years old, Hondas produced in the 1980s and 1990s still fetch a good price on the used car market.

Several viewers added their own thoughts about which car is the most bang for your buck.

“Mitsubishi Lancer. They don’t know because they never work on them,” a viewer claimed.

“Toyota and Honda best bang for the buck in my professional opinion as a Service Advisor and Estimator for a bodyshop,” a second remarked.

Another viewer claimed that Mazda dramatically improved and should have made the list. “Toyota, Honda, Mazda. Mazdas stepped up their game dramatically since they left ford and have partnered with Toyota for a lot of things,” they wrote.

