‘I got fired for that’: Worker calls out boss for firing her by kicking her out of their GroupMe

A Shred415 fitness trainer posted a viral video saying she was fired for calling out sick. The owner reportedly fired her by kicking her out of their GroupMe.

Allie (@asay629) has reached over 1.5 million views and 182,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “I’ve called out twice total during my whole employment, anyways, have the day you deserve Scott!”

To begin, Allie says the day before making her video, she had to call out sick from her fitness teaching job because she had a fever. “Like, to the point where it got to 103, and my boyfriend had to leave work and take me to urgent care,” she says. “It was really bad.”

“So, um, yeah, I got fired for that,” Allie adds.

Next, Allie explains she had sent a picture of the thermometer reading 101 to her work GroupMe and asked if anyone could cover her shift.

“The owner just said, ‘Goodbye, Allie,’ and then kicked me out of GroupMe,” she says.

Then, Allie shows a screenshot of the GroupMe conversation she had with the owner, Scott.

In the photo, Allie sent a picture of her thermometer reading 101.5 around 10 a.m. and said, “I currently have a fever and an ear infection … can someone please cover my class tonight.”

In an immediate response, Scott, the owner, says, “I have a headache, sorry, can’t do it.”

About 40 minutes later, Scott wrote again in the GroupMe, “Good bye, Allie,” and then reportedly removed her from the chat.

“So, yeah,” Allie says, “Shred415 Alpharetta, you’re awesome.”

Viewers in the comments section tried to help Allie with the next steps to take regarding her employment.

One commenter asked Allie, “Is that not illegal?”

“Been in HR for 10 years. At will employment is not as cut and dry as it seems. Reach out to an employment lawyer,” another said.

Allie posted a video in response to comments like these.

In her video, Allie says, “I’m not trying to sue; I’m not trying to get my bag; I can’t file for unemployment; I have another job.”

“I was just exposing the practices of that specific location,” she adds.

In the caption of her video, Allie says, “GA is an at will state so it is legal, but moreover was just exposing how this specific location runs their business. No hate to the other shreds.”

Another viewer in the comments section told Allie, “At will requires a write up or warning! You might have another job but they’re probably going to continue breaking the law with other employees who may not unless they receive repercussions.”

According to an Atlanta-based law firm, “An employee has the right to sue an employer for damages if he can prove that he has been illegally terminated. Georgia is an at-will employment state, meaning that an employee can be fired for any reason except an illegal one.”

The firm states that types of wrongful termination include “Discrimination, Breach of Contract, Family or Medical Leave, and Retaliation.”

In an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, Allie reiterated the point she made in her caption, which was that it was only her second time calling out.

“I had no warning or convo with the owner, a lot of people think I must’ve been calling out on the reg but it wasn’t the case at all,” she said. “And that was 8 hours before my class before I had a chance to get to the dr i was just trying to get it covered asap.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shred415 via media contact form for more information.

