Electrician reveals homeowner secrets other pros don’t want you to know about

In a recent viral TikTok video, an electrician from Bison Renovations (@bisonreno) shared an industry “secret” about how professionals can tell if someone has tampered with electrical work.

The video, which now has over 1.6 million views, revealed that some electricians typically install light switch screws vertically to reduce dust accumulation and maintain a cleaner appearance.

The electrician explained that this practice also helps them identify whether non-professionals have tinkered with their work. He emphasized the importance of this detail, stating that horizontal screws could indicate unauthorized modifications.

The screw orientation debate

However, the video sparked a somewhat negative reaction in the comment section. Some users downplayed the significance of screw orientation, arguing such a tiny detail wasn’t as important when performing a menial task like installing a light switch.

In a follow-up TikTok posted on July 11, the electrician addressed the backlash. He acknowledged the criticism but stood by the importance of attention to detail in his work. “The bottom line is, at the end of the day, you want to be able to sell a good product, and not a discounted product, but offer value in what you do,” he explained.

To lighten the mood, the TikToker jokingly demonstrated an alternative method of turning on lights by directly handling a wire and a light bulb—a move that is most likely a magic trick using a battery-powered light bulb and should not be attempted by viewers.

Reflecting on the comments, he noted, “Everybody’s a comedian, even myself. But I’ll tell you that I read a bunch of these comments, and it’s comical, man. People are funny.”

The electrician concluded by clarifying that while not all of their practices are mandated by code, some are based on a commitment to quality. “Sometimes we just go above and beyond because that’s the quality we want to put out,” he said, defending his stance that professional standards often extend beyond minimum requirements.

Viewers offer different perspectives

However, users in the comments section highlighted some key criticisms that the follow-up TikTok didn’t fully address.

One of them pointed out: “As a professional painter, I take wall plates off all the time. That doesn’t mean I messed with the electric.”

In fact, painters often remove light switch plates for reasons beyond just avoiding paint splatters. One important consideration is future-proofing the paint job. According to Chris Berry, “The Idaho Painter,” if a homeowner later decides to switch to a smaller light switch plate, painting behind the current plate ensures there won’t be an unpainted area exposed by the new, smaller cover.

