Did Elon Musk use his baby burner account to say his kids hated Grimes?

A viral screenshot circulating on X alleges to show platform owner Elon Musk using a secret burner account to complain about his divorce with recording artist Grimes.

The remark, allegedly made in April of last year, shows the account @ErmnMusk criticizing Grimes for splitting with the eccentric billionaire.

“Grimes left the King of Space X?” the account asked. “Her kids must hate her! They probably want to spend all their time with Mr. Tesla!”

The most divorced man in history pic.twitter.com/rIZKm55dbI — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 11, 2024

The image began circulating this week not long after the text of a deposition against Musk became public. Musk is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by a Jewish man that was falsely accused by the billionaire of being a neo-Nazi.

During the deposition, Musk admitted to running multiple secret accounts including @ErmnMusk, where he oddly portrayed himself as a toddler.

“I briefly used this account as a test account,” Musk said in the deposition.

The account had previously been reported on by outlets such as Vice, who noticed the profile in a screenshot shared to X by Musk.

“I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!” the account tweeted last year, the same day as his kid’s birthday.

In another comment on the account, Musk stated that he wishes he “was old enough to go to nightclubs.”

“They sound so fun,” Musk wrote while imitating a toddler.

But did Musk use the account to complain about his divorce? Unfortunately for those hyping it up, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence Musk made the post.

The account was cataloged on the Internet Archive several times in the days after the alleged tweet was supposedly sent, April 23, 2023. None of the archived pages of the account show the tweet in question.

And while much has been made of Musk’s use of the “crying laughing” emoji, none of the tweets on that account have it, making the screenshot most likely an effort to ape Musk’s posting style.

So while Elon may be weird, he isn’t quite that weird.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.