‘This has happened to me so many times’: Kroger customer catches online order pickers lying about unavailable items

A customer said that Kroger online order pickers tried to deter her from using her couponing skills to get several items for nearly free, so she took matters into her own hands.

In the viral video, which has more than a million views and hundreds of comments, extreme couponer Brodie (@brodiesaves) explained that she placed an order for pickup that would be nearly free, but Kroger canceled the order.

Now Brodie is true to the extreme couponing game. Her page is full of couponing content, and she has more than 350,000 followers on TikTok. One of her pinned posts shows some of her major hauls, including boxes of O-Cedar mops and dozens of glass cleaner packs.

While Kroger claimed not to have the item in stock, Brodie suspected that they just didn’t want her to take advantage of the good deal, so she took matters into her own hands.

Brodie drove herself down to Kroger to see for herself, and lo and behold, the shelf was full of the toothpaste she was trying to buy.

She ended up grabbing what looked like six Crest toothpastes. At $4.39 each, the total first came out to $26.34, but the magic happened when she put in several coupon codes that first brought her total down by $10, but by the end of it, she only had to pay $0.34—just over a quarter.

As she left holding up her haul, Brodie seemed quite happy about the couponing feat she was able to pull off.

“You can do pick up or instore pay only a few cents out of pocket for over $26 worth,” the caption read.

Commenters were divided about Brodie’s couponing.

“Ok, why all that toothpaste?” a person asked.

“Walgreens always did this to me. Like is it coming out of your pocket ????? Relax and fulfill,” another said.

“This has happened to me so many times, call the store manager or report the store! Otherwise they do nothing and repeat the same issue,” a commenter wrote.

One former Kroger shopper claimed that they weren’t intentionally lying about the toothpaste being in stock. “I worked clicklist, depends when it was picked. if we pick it at 8 am and you pick up at 3 pm, it could be restocked by then and we can’t go back in and change it. if we have time we’ll relook for out,” they said.

A Walmart employee also previously took to TikTok to call out inconsistencies in the store’s stocking. He clapped back at online order pickers who claimed they weren’t able to find items that were “out of stock.” He found the items himself.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brodie and Kroger for comment via email.

