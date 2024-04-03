‘PLZ explain‘: Woman orders ‘extra vodka sauce’ through Uber Eats. Restaurant gives her a shot of vodka

This customer asked for extra vodka sauce in her Uber Eats order but ended up getting a shot of vodka instead.

In a woman’s post on her TikTok account @keepingupwiththeblasters, she explains that she wanted a bit of extra sauce when ordering from a local NYC restaurant. However, the restaurant staff appeared to have misinterpreted her request.

“I ordered through Uber Eats Penne a la vodka, I wrote a little note saying can you please include some extra vodka sauce on the side,” she says. “I did not receive vodka sauce on the side, but I did receive this vodka. A side of vodka. It’s…”

She holds up a small plastic container to the camera and removes the cap. She takes a whiff and then curls up her nose, laughing. “Vodka,” she clarifies.

There were numerous TikTokers who failed to see the issue with the TikToker’s problem.

“A win is a win,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “That’s actually so nice. was it good?”

“They said ‘I’ll do you one better'” another person penned.

“I’m going to ask for a side of vodka the next time I order,” someone else wrote, thinking that they may’ve found a hack to get a little extra booze with their meal.

When it comes to alcohol delivery and Uber Eats, the application has some clearly defined rules and regulations pertaining to the transportation of alcoholic beverages to app users.

In 2021, Uber mandated that users who utilize Venmo or non-credit card forms of payment must upload an identification card as a means of protecting driver safety.

“…We know from law enforcement and other experts that anonymous payment methods are more often linked to malicious actions or fraud which can put drivers at risk…This new feature requires riders who try to set-up a new account with a prepaid card, gift cards or Venmo to upload a valid ID, such as a driver’s license or passport,” the company’s blog post reads. “The ID then undergoes a series of validity checks. These additional verification requirements can act as a deterrent to those who are trying to use the app to cause harm.”

In the instance of this customer on TikTok, it seems that she just ended up getting a little surprise pick-me-up (or put me down depending on your tolerance level).

According to some Uber Eats drivers, like this Reddit user, the application doesn’t always flag some restaurant orders as containing alcohol, even if they do. One driver wrote that a customer requested a margarita as part of their order, but Uber Eats didn’t recognize that the beverage contained booze. The driver could’ve easily just left the drink at the customer’s doorstep, but, knowing better, they asked the recipient for the identification and made sure to phone Uber Eats to let them know about the issue.

