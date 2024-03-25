The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: A DoorDash customer who found something highly alarming in her bubble tea , a GOP senator facing backlash after reading aloud a graphic book scene, a woman whose Hinge date stole her handmade mug , and Austin Butler and Callum Turner’s adorable bromance .

After that, dig into Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column.

“The way I would sueeee,” one commenter wrote .

Republican Sen. Steve Halloran on Monday read aloud a passage from Alice Sebold’s “Lucky” and substituted the name “Cavanaugh” into the text .

“What if this is how he maximizes his cute mug collection,” one commenter suggested .

Austin Butler and Callum Turner have the internet’s new favorite friendship

It’s the latest celebrity bromance .

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think Mel Gibson has video of Bill and Hillary Clinton engaging in cannibalism

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ Recently, there have been reports of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes falling apart mid-flight, so it’s no surprise that a woman went viral for revealing how to avoid booking flights on those planes .

🍟 This Five Guys customer got a lot of attention after speculating that the chain reduced its fry servings .

🧾 In a viral video, a Whole Foods shopper shared why you should always check your receipt at grocery stores.

🍜 After a long day, all you want to do is relax with your favorite food. However, a woman called out Trader Joe’s for ruining that experience for her after she discovered the small amount of ramen noodles in the cup she bought from the store.

💸 One college student’s rant about being overworked in America has gone viral on TikTok. In her viral meltdown, she says she has to work four jobs just to pay her rent .

🤖 In the past year, everyday people have become more aware of, and able to engage with, artificial intelligence. But one expert says the A.I. hype is already over .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

People expect fully cooked food when they dine out. However, that’s not always the case. A couple of Subway customers say they received a raw cookie footlong when they first tried it .

In a video with 1.5 million views, TikToker Jules (@jcmillmill) and her roommate talked about the cookie footlong they bought the week prior as she dipped her chocolate chip cookie footlong in a glass of milk.

“I don’t think ours was f*cking cooked,” her roommate said from behind the camera. After a few seconds, Jules’ eyes widened and it dawned on her. “That is so true,” she replied. Then, she stopped dipping her cookie.

