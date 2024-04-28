‘These are from 2006’: Woman discovers ‘dead stock’ items from Blue’s Clues, Polly Pocket, and more at store. Here’s how to find them

A toy collector went viral on TikTok after sharing a number of Disney and Nickelodeon-based dead stock products she found at an unnamed overstock store. Sky (@nostalgia_replay), a 26-year-old “thrift enthusiast,” routinely posts videos showcasing the vintage toys she finds. As of Sunday, her latest video had amassed over 4.8 million views.

Dead stock is dead inventory, usually stored in a warehouse, that is no longer sellable and will likely never sell in the future. Businesses can accumulate dead stock for a number of reasons, including poor inventory management and failing customer demand. According to ShipBob, dead stock only refers to inventory that was never sold; this excludes returned items, for instance.

But while dead stock can negatively affect a business’s bottom line, Sky was ecstatic about each find.

“These 2011 Squinkies are the first thing that I see,” she said, showing viewers a pair of Disney Squinkies from the 1991 film “Beauty and the Beast.”

Then, Sky showed viewers some Lil Bratz purses that she said were “definitely” dead stock.

“And there’s two colors,” she said, excitedly. “I’m getting both.”

Then, she found her next big get.

“Blue’s Clues numbers mini posters from like… 2003,” she said. “I’m so excited.”

As Sky proceeded to walk through the store, she gave viewers a glimpse of each outdated item that caught her eye. First up was a pair of Louis Tomlinson press-on nails from 2012, when Tomlinson was a member of One Direction. (The group members parted ways in 2015.) Sky also found a Hannah Montana folder, a Lalaloopsy Baking Oven, a High School Musical travel stationery set, and Polly Pocket invitations.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “These are from 2006. I’m literally shaking.”

“This place is officially filled with magic,” Sky said, ending her nearly minute-and-a-half-long video.

A number of viewers were amazed by Sky’s finds. Many noted that the toys evoked a sense of nostalgia.

“I REMEMBER SQUINKIES,” one person wrote.

“Seeing toys from your childhood brand new just ahh hits me,” another said.

“I need the 1D nails!!!” a third person added.

“Damn I wanna go to a dead stock store lol,” a fourth person said.

In an Apr. 4 TikTok, Sky shares how she goes about encountering dead stock stores. One of her first tips is to look for a “liquidation store” in your area.

“These stores often receive random assortments of products that haven’t sold over the years,” she says. “So you never know what you’ll find.”

Sky then recommends looking for a dollar store, but not a Dollar Tree.

“I’m talking about mom-and-pop shop dollar stores,” she explains, adding that they should look like they’re in “the middle of nowhere.”

Her last two tips involve checking out local gift shops and doing your own research by looking up discount store reviews.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sky via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.