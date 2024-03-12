‘$8 an hour isn’t cutting it’: College student says she has to work 4 jobs to pay her rent in viral meltdown

One college student’s rant about being overworked in America has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video that has racked up over 1.8 million views and 140,700 likes as of publication, TikToker AK (@ripostegoddess) raged about having to work four jobs just to make ends meet as a college student.

“No, because f*ck you, America, for making me work four f*cking jobs,” they screamed into the camera as tears streamed down their face. “Four jobs while I’m in college in rural f*cking Tennessee.”

Despite working multiple jobs, the TikToker says they still can’t afford their bills.

“And I can barely pay my own f*cking rent,” they continued.

The TikToker said their woes are exacerbated by being enrolled in college as a full-time student.

“I’m taking 19 credit hours on top of those four f*cking jobs,” they said. “And I still can’t graduate on time, and I still can’t graduate early.”

They also said their graduation will still be delayed, though they plan to take 21 credit hours the following semester.

Ultimately, they came to a simple conclusion.

“It’s not f*cking fair,” they said. “It’s not f*cking fair anymore.”

They also blasted the country for treating women poorly.

“It’s never been fair, not in my lifetime,” they continued. “And will it ever be fair? No, because I’m a woman in America.

The TikToker also grappled with the fact that they may have to move to another country to afford the life they want.

“My God, I just want to live in peace, America,” they said. “And I will one day, probably somewhere else.”

In the comments section, many felt for the TikToker and agreed the economic circumstances in the country are difficult.

“American dream is dead and they don’t care,” user JohnBandit86 wrote.

“America is a sinking ship,” Parker Barnett added.

“The system is so broken,” another viewer said.

Many Americans rank inflation and the cost of living as a top priority facing the country. Though inflation rates have come down from the 2021 peak of 7%, this year, inflation is still high compared to a decade ago. The annual inflation rate reported in 2014 was 0.8%. In 2023 and 2024, it was 3.4% and 3.2% respectively.

