‘Where’s the water from? Narnia?!’: Erewhon customer finds 8 ice balls for sale. She can’t believe how much they cost

Every time a TikToker visits Erewhon, it seems like they find something even more outrageous than the last. We’ve had slices of pie for $42 (though that may have been a tagging error), a $150 reusable bag, and 3 items—including an $18 smoothie—for $60.

But this Erewhon customer’s encounter might be the most egregious thing we’ve seen of all, with 8 ice cubes (or, more specifically, ice balls) costing $31.99.

In the video, which has amassed 2.8 million views as of Saturday, creator Liz Aziz zooms in on a bag labeled ‘Penny Pound Ice’ and says, “Tell me why—this is ice, by the way—tell me why they’re selling ice for $31.99.”

On-screen text reads, “Erewhon strikes again,” as Liz adds in the video description, “You can never make me hate Erewhon, but you can get me close.”

In the comments section, plenty of TikTokers empathized with Liz’s predicament.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” one said. “I would love to see the person who buys that.”

While another quipped, “Tell me why people are shopping at Erewhon.”

“My ice maker in my fridge drops ice for free,” a third pointed out.

While a fourth asked, “Where’s the water from? Narnia?”

But other commenters suggested that there’s a good reason for that price tag.

“That’s Penny Pound Ice,” one user pointed out. “That stuff is luxurious.”

“You know how hard it is to make clear round ice?” a second added.

“Okay hear me out,” a third wrote. “The ice you get at fancy restaurants that are crystal clear, actually take a lot more work to make – I think it needs to be pressurized and distilled or something to be SUPER CLEAR.”

Indeed, in the LA Times, Penny Pound Ice is described as ice made “specifically for old-fashioneds, cubes specially designed for cocktail shaking, rocks stamped with designs and even cinder blocks for the DIY crowd.”

So it clearly isn’t any ordinary ice. And as one former server pointed out, the price is actually “pretty accurate.”

“I’ve ordered from this ice company for events & for retail this is fairly accurate,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time Liz has gone viral. She previously made waves on the app thanks to her advice on how to be a successful sugar baby.

“My life moves too quickly to stop for someone who can’t fill my car up with gas and take me out for dinner,” she said in an interview with the Daily Dot.

Liz didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

