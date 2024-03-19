A woman’s quest to get the mug she made during a Hinge date gone wrong has captured TikTokers’ attention.

Natalie Curtis (@nat_alie_curts) reached over 2.5 million viewers with a video shared earlier this week showing her on the phone with a local pottery studio.

“On the phone with the pottery place because my hinge date never gave me my mug AND UNMATCHED ME,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The purpose of her call was to try to figure out what became of her mug, which she made while on a date a couple weeks earlier.

“Do you think he just stole my mug and it’s just sitting in his cupboard?” she asks the employee, adding to the post’s caption itself: “He was a nice boy but i just want my damn mug.”

Unmatching someone on Hinge and potentially stealing the mug they made during a pottery date felt like a wild life choice to several viewers on Curtis’ TikTok, who quickly became invested in what went down.

“What if this is how he maximizes his cute mug collection,” one commenter suggested.

“I wake up in cold sweats OFTEN about the ceramic piece I never got due to this reason,” @ciarrakalistra wrote. One pottery store employee admitted they’d previously had a customer pick up her own work and her date’s “as an excuse to text him because he ghosted her.”

@nat_alie_curtis He was a nice boy but i just want my damn mug ♬ original sound – Natalie Curtis

Things took a turn for the confusing in Curtis’s follow-up video, in which she said the pottery store didn’t have her mug anymore. But after she finally just texted her failed date to see where it was, he claimed that they did.

She shared a screenshot of the conversation, in which she simply asked “What do I have to do to get my mug?” He replied: “So 2 options you can just tell them my name and you should be able to get it, or we can go grab them together later this week? I’m cool with either.”

“I’m lost,” she admitted to viewers.

The saga is ongoing, and the Daily Dot has reached out to Curtis via TikTok comment for updates, but in the meantime, she did at least share one thing the people were clamoring to know—just how great was this mug?

“She’s worth this,” one viewer replied.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.