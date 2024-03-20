Austin Butler and Callum Turner have the internet’s new favorite friendship

Who among us doesn’t love a good celebrity friendship, am I right? And, ICYMI, we have a brand new celeb pairing to obsess over in actors Austin Butler and Callum Taylor.

The two recently starred in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air together, acting as members of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. Thanks to this mutual project, the two have hit the press junket circuit, which has thus gifted us with countless clips of the two expressing their love for each other and demonstrating an incredible chemistry, typically reserved for #couplegoals.

In various clips shared by fans, the two can be seen joking around with each other and being silly—but in others, they’re a little more serious. For instance, in one TikTok compilation, Callum tells an interviewer that Austin is a “very easy person to fall in love with and i fell in love with him straight away”:

callum on austin : “very easy person to fall in love with and i fell in love with him straight away” https://t.co/yumyr4gwql pic.twitter.com/f5SvkmroE4 — kouki (@ausonshrooms) March 19, 2024

On the sillier side, in another video clip, they’re playing footsie (yes, really!):

austin butler and callum turner playing footsie mid interview you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/UD67ytpkJJ — mollie 🌅 DUNE ERA (@bcofl0ve) March 19, 2024

Heck, Austin even revealed that he made an ashtray for Callum in a pottery class—a sentence that gets more delightful the longer you read it:

austin saying he made callum an ash tray in pottery class since we’re putting mota press clips back on the timeline pic.twitter.com/IjRzWBzoDu — mollie 🌅 DUNE ERA (@bcofl0ve) March 19, 2024

Naturally, fans of the two actors have noticed this undeniable chemistry and have been quick to share their favorite clips showcasing the friendship:

the way austin butler and callum turner just have to be touching pic.twitter.com/maIh9zGy3p — helen 🍒 (@jamiebutlers) March 18, 2024

pretty sure we all wanna be barry and sandwiched by austin butler and callum turner pic.twitter.com/hG6uaTmZvB — ada (austïn) (@leadaal) March 19, 2024

just austin butler and callum turner touching each others faces pic.twitter.com/t3rWt3P1xd — ada (austïn) (@leadaal) March 19, 2024

And fans of the famous friends have even begun making memes which include Callum’s equally famous girlfriend, Dua Lipa:

When Dua Lipa, Callum Turner and Austin Butler start hanging out together. pic.twitter.com/Bot2AxlsNT — Gery (@geryrrs) March 18, 2024

Austin’s reaction when Callum Turner was asked about Dua Lipa is taking me out 😂 pic.twitter.com/C1EhtwusvQ — AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) January 24, 2024

So, there you have it. We should make them friendship bracelets to make things official (if they haven’t made some already)!

