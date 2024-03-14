The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: People cracking (many) jokes about the idea that NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be a vice president , the U.S. getting one step closer to banning TikTok , Sydney Sweeney saying her appearance on SNL that went viral was “ terrifying ,” and a continuation of the Little Caesars worker who lost it on a customer story that we highlighted earlier this week.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

The revelation that Rodgers could become a vice presidential candidate sent social media spiraling, with some users cracking jokes about a vice president in the NFL.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to ban TikTok unless the app is divested from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

From her rise in Euphoria to her recent roles in rom-com revival Anyone But You and Marvel’s Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney seems to be everywhere. However, in her increasing fame, she’s also stirred up controversy .

After a Little Caesars customer went viral for demanding a refund on a $7 pizza, things didn’t go the way he expected. Now, the manager who was on the receiving end of the drama has spoken out in a new TikTok .

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Clinton Cannibal Gangs

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🎮 A concerned mom posted a viral video on TikTok after finding inappropriate messages sent to her daughter on Roblox . She urges parents to check their kids’ Roblox settings.

🍹 This server posted a viral storytime video about a customer who ordered margaritas for teenage girls .

💻 In a captivating video that quickly went viral, amassing over 1.3 million views, one user unveils a profoundly personal and transformative moment: Her candid Zoom resignation from the corporate realm .

💵 A user on TikTok is calling out Bank of America after claiming that they questioned an elderly customer about not using Zelle, a cash transfer service.

🏋️ This woman says that the owner of her gym recently cited her for a dress code violation and said that it was his wife who was uncomfortable with the patron’s outfit choice.

🚙 Are there certain brands of cars to avoid? Well, a car salesman dubbing himself “the king of cars” has released a list of those five brands—and some of what he says may surprise you .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

A woman went viral on TikTok after explaining why she believed she was going to get laid-off from her job the following day.

Jess (@shesintimidating), who shares budgeting and finance advice on her platform, recorded the nearly 4-minute video both from her car and inside her home. Her clip had over 1.3 million views.

“I’m pretty sure I’m getting laid off tomorrow at 10am,” she told viewers. After buying a six-pack of Modelos, she shared a storytime explaining why.

While at work, Jess said, she and her co-workers received a company-wide email saying that there would be a mandatory meeting the following day.

“It essentially just says… ‘Don’t be late. Don’t miss it. And if you plan on going out and working that day, don’t plan on that, either,’” Jess recalled.