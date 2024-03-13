‘Would the Secret Service gun down pass rushers?’: Aaron Rodgers could be RFK Jr.’s VP and people are losing it

A frontrunner to be RFK Jr.’s running mate is none other than current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The report noted that former wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura was Kennedy’s other top choice.

The four-time M.V.P. award winner threw his support behind Kennedy’s independent presidential bid in a social media post last year and espouses anti-vax beliefs similar to the candidate.

The revelation that Rodgers could become a vice presidential candidate sent social media spiraling, with some users cracking jokes about a vice president in the NFL.

“If Aaron Rodgers is inaugurated as VP in January and the Jets make the Super Bowl in February, would the Secret Service have to gun down opposing pass rushers?” one person posted on X. “These are the questions we really need answered.”

“Me after realizing if Aaron Rodgers becomes the VP that puts Zach Wilson third in line for president,” quipped someone else, referencing the quarterback who was initially set to be Rodgers’ backup before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early in the Jets’ first game last year.

Me after realizing if Aaron Rodgers becomes the VP that puts Zach Wilson third in line for president pic.twitter.com/uk2mrHiGAG — BoMuse (@Bo23Muse) March 13, 2024

“Aaron Rodgers is gonna be running for VP while playing MVP level football at same time,” said another person about the news.

“Aaron Rodgers leaving the jets after 5 snaps to run for vice president of the united states would be the most jets qb thing ever and i hope it happens just for the podcast,” wrote someone else.

“Aaron Rodgers (election on Tuesday) is questionable for Week 9 against the Chargers,” joked another.

While Kennedy’s running mate plans have yet to be officially announced, the Times noted that “if anything could be interpreted as a hint of where Mr. Kennedy might lean, the domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week using a GoDaddy host.”

Kennedy is the top candidate outside of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with recent polls putting him at an average 12%—and heightening concern from both the GOP and Democrats.