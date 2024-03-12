‘I haven’t gotten fired yet’: Little Caesars worker speaks out after customer demanded $7 refund

They say there are three sides to every story: your side, my side, and the truth. After a Little Caesars customer went viral for demanding a refund on a $7 pizza, things didn’t go the way he expected. This is because, instead of viewing him as the victim, commenters dubbed him a male ‘Karen.’ Now, the manager who was on the receiving end of the drama has spoken out in a new TikTok.

“So I guess I’m supposed to do storytime from the other day at Little Caesars, right?” the manager, named Angie (@crazydiamond419), began. She then goes on to say the customer ordered the Slices-N-Stix pizza with extra garlic butter, only to return three hours later claiming to be “violently ill” from the garlic butter. “I said, ‘Come on, bring back the pizza, I’ll give you your refund,'” she claimed.

“At first, he wanted to tell me he had food poisoning, and I said, ‘Sir, I’m really sorry, but I don’t really think you have food poisoning. It’s only been three hours since you’ve even bought the pizza. There’s no way,'” she continued. Things then got heated when the customer tried to claim he had caught staphylococcal meningitis, a bacterial infection in the brain.

“He then proceeded to pull his phone out of his pocket and start recording me, sitting there for another 15 minutes, and wouldn’t leave my drive-thru until I pretended to call the cops,” she added. “And then he called later on and said he wanted my corporate office number, and I told him we were a franchise—I didn’t have any corporate office numbers or anything like that. “

“I told my employees, ‘I’m gonna get fired, watch. He’s gonna put that sh*t on TikTok, and I’m going to get fired.'”

Fortunately, according to Angie, she hasn’t been fired just yet—in fact, she is unsure if corporate has even seen the video. “I’m just a 43-year-old mother of three beautiful, smart, intelligent children, and I got lots of cats that I absolutely love. I’m poor. I have like two friends; that’s it. I don’t even have a boyfriend. So I don’t care […] I’m tired of keeping my mouth shut.”

Angie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.