‘My DMs are not a safe space’: Sydney Sweeney says ‘Saturday Night Live’ guest appearance was ‘terrifying’

Few names are as buzzy in Hollywood and beyond as Sydney Sweeney’s.

From her rise in the controversial Sam Levinson show Euphoria to her recent roles in rom-com revival Anyone But You and Marvel’s Madame Web with Dakota Johnson, Sweeney seems to be everywhere.

However, in her increasing fame, she’s also stirred up controversy.

Sweeney has faced rumors of cheating with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, allegedly lied about working as a tour guide at Universal Studios, and become the Ender of Wokeness, per conservatives, after her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

A lot of her buzz and controversy has stemmed from discussions, judgments, and consumption of one thing—her body.

As Sydney Sweeney noted during her featured speaker session at South By Southwest on March 12, she’s frequently subjected to objectification by people online.

“My DMs are not a safe space,” she said in response to an audience question. “There is no respect in those.”

However, little recognition has been given to her achievements in the industry at only 26 years old. A shining gem outside of the realm of oft-debated nepo babies, Sweeney grew up in a working-class family in the small town of Spokane, Washington. She’s been vocal about her struggles to make enough money as an actor—even though she appears to be highly successful in the public eye. After scoring breakout roles in shows like Sharp Objects and The White Lotus, she’s now turned her attention to producing.

Sweeney revealed that she had to convince her parents to let her audition for an indie film being produced in Spokane when she was 10 years old. So naturally, she created a five-year business plan to present to them. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business, something that informs how she navigates Hollywood.

“I am a business,” she said. “You are a business. Every actor is their own company.”

A primary intention of Sweeney’s career is to do things that scare her—and her Saturday Night Live performance was one of those frightening experiences. Despite being an actor, Sweeney said she has terrible stage fright.

“It was terrifying, guys. It was so scary,” she said of her guest appearance on March 2. “My mouth dried up. I’m having panic attacks thinking about it. But it was so fun.’

The fear continues—in more ways than one—with Sweeney’s upcoming role as Cecilia in the nun horror flick Immaculate, which she also produced. Sweeney called the character her most “terrifying” yet, and the film, premiering at SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 12, has been a long time coming.

Sweeney initially auditioned for the role at age 16. She didn’t get the part, but soon after the film fell into industry purgatory. Since 2014, however, Sweeney has been launched into stardom and founded her production company Fifty-Fifty Films. Through her effort, the project actually got made.

“I got to make it myself, which when I’m sixteen-—I didn’t know,” she said. “Now, I look back, and I’m like, ‘Syd, you made it.”

While producers are often associated only as names on the checks, Sweeney takes a much more personal route, stating that she “parents” her projects. “I’m part of it from the beginning to the end.”

Sweeney wants to ensure her work is a space of equality, considering the group effort that the creation of a film or television show requires. “I truly believe that it takes everybody to create something. It’s not just one person,” she said. “I want to be 50-50 with all of my partners. I want to make sure that everyone has equal deals, feels that they are all equally at the table.”

Fittingly, she also gave endless thanks to her collaborators, those who taught her important lessons that she’s carrying forward as a leader in the industry. She cites Sharp Objects director Jean-Marc Vallée (“He saw in me what I hoped other people would see in myself.”), casting director David Rubin, and Michael Mohan, the director of Netflix’s short-lived series Everything Sucks!, as empowering collaborators.

Mohan and Sweeney reunited to work on Immaculate, which he also directed. She credited her work with Mohan on Everything Sucks! as the moment she found her own voice on set. “I realized I wanted to be part of more than just acting,” she said.

And despite the creeps in her DMs, Sweeney is here for the real fans of her craft. As she noted, “Being able to connect with so many people through my characters is why I do it.”