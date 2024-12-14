‘My car would have told me’: Atlanta woman drives on highway. Then a man tries to wave her down because he noticed something

It’s no secret that women often feel less safe than men when alone in public spaces. In fact, according to a recent 2024 survey, 39% of women identified public safety as an area where they feel more disadvantaged compared to men.

One TikToker’s unsettling experience is now serving as a PSA for others to stay vigilant.

In a recent TikTok video that has garnered over 177,600 views, Lizzy (@lizzy_babyyy) shared her story about a recent encounter that left her shaken.

“I just wanna put this out there,” she begins. “Ladies, please check your car before you get inside of your car.”

Why does she sound the alarm?

Lizzy explains that as she was driving on a highway in Atlanta, a man in another car repeatedly gestured toward her vehicle.

“This guy kept pointing at my tires and, and pointing at my car,” she explains, adding that at first, she didn’t understand what he was trying to communicate. “I was just like, what, what’s wrong?” she adds.

Initially unsure, Lizzy decided to trust her instincts.

“I slowed down and I went two lanes over and I sped off because it was fishy,” she recounts. “There’s nothing wrong with my car, and I mean, my car would have told me there was something wrong with it.”

Instead of pulling over, Lizzy waited until she was near her home to check her car at a gas station. “There was absolutely nothing wrong with my car,” she says.

Reflecting on the encounter, Lizzy doesn’t know what the man’s intentions. However, she couldn’t shake the feeling that it could’ve been dangerous.

“I don’t know what that man wanted to do if I pulled over or something, maybe kidnap me or something,” she wondered. “I do not know.”

Her experience led her to issue an important reminder to her audience.

“Make sure you listen to your gut, make sure you are watchful,” Lizzy advises. She suggests choosing safe, well-lit locations if you need to stop and inspect your vehicle.

“If it’s at night, go to a busy gas station or a busy parking lot,” she advises. “Please, let’s be safe.”

What extra safety steps can women take while driving alone?

According to Women Against Crime, there are several steps women can take to stay safe, particularly when driving alone.

First, they recommend locking car doors at all times, even while behind the wheel—a precaution that can prevent someone from entering the vehicle unexpectedly.

They also advise checking the backseat before getting into a car and calling for backup from a trusted individual, such as a police officer or family member, if needed.

Echoing Lizzy’s advice, the site states that women should not pull over if someone signals to them or their vehicle, especially in dark or isolated areas.

Viewers share similar experiences

In the comments, other women shared similar experiences. Others echoed Lizzy’s advice and shared their own.

“I had the same car continually honk at me, trying to get my attention,” shared one user. “I was really worried something was wrong with my car but when I got home, everything was perfectly fine with it.”

“Live in houston and this has happened to me 4 times within 2 years,” said another. “I don’t even look at ppl at red lights or nothing anymore.”

“When people (esp. men) point out something about your car just say ‘okay thank you, I’ll take a look at it later,’ advised another. “Never get out then and there to check. Do it later away from them just in case.”

