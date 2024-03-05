‘This was so corporate coded’: Woman doesn’t prepare for performance review. So she makes a dramatic decision

In a captivating TikTok video that quickly went viral, amassing over 1.3 million views, Gabrielle Judge (@gabrielle_judge) unveils a profoundly personal and transformative moment: Her candid Zoom resignation from the corporate realm.

Marking one year since her departure, Gabrielle reflects on this pivotal decision through the video. She celebrates her journey by announcing a memoir detailing her upbringing and the formation of her anti-work philosophy. The memoir and video collectively explore the disconnect between personal fulfillment and the corporate grind, a theme that resonates with many viewers.

The video’s caption sets the stage for this introspective look: “It’s been a year since I have quit my corporate career, and I never posted this meeting, so I thought I would now to celebrate! I just wrote a memoir on my upbringing and what created all of the anti-work philosophy I have.”

Here, Gabrielle invites us into a moment many fantasize about but seldom enact: A graceful exit from a “lazy girl job” that no longer aligns with one’s core values.

During the Zoom call—a performance review—Gabrielle articulates her feelings with striking honesty, navigating through the conversation with her corporate bosses and an HR representative. She expresses her disillusionment with the corporate priorities, saying, “Yeah, like, I’m great on the calls. Once, when I finally get people on the call, you know, like, they definitely see the benefit in that.”

Yet, she significantly questions her fit within the corporate framework as it shifts toward less personally meaningful activities, like outbound calls, which she doesn’t see as a fit for her.

The dialogue is peppered with corporate jargon that, to Gabrielle, underscores the dissonance between her aspirations and the mechanistic corporate culture. “It’s just a little confusing on my end. We’re working to take the calls away, and then they’re back,” she shares, illustrating corporate directives’ often-changing and impersonal nature.

The HR and leadership team’s response, laden with heavy-handed corporate language, further illuminates the chasm Gabrielle feels. Phrases like “performance matrix” and discussions about aligning with “the company’s goals” exemplify the corporate-speak that can feel alienating to those yearning for more genuine, fulfilling work. The team’s focus on “creating meaningful connections” through increased outbound calls is met with Gabrielle’s skepticism about the authenticity of such connections within the prescribed corporate strategy.

A little over 3 minutes into the video, she informs the viewer of the moment where “I was starting to get nervous because I realized I for real gotta quit.”

Others watching the video could understand Gabrielle’s position and the weirdness of the situation as a whole. “This aged me,” said one person. One person was curious about how the meeting was run: “This way of running a meeting is ridiculous. They expect you to lead your own performance feedback?”

The corporate jargon also bothered many of the commenters. “There’s this weird thing going on where I know all the words everyone is saying, but none of the words together actually say anything,” one person noted. “The useless buzzwords are killing me!” said another commenter. Yet another wrote: “This was so corporate coded I didn’t understand for the first half.”

Corporate jargon, filled with cliches and vague phrases, often leads to confusion in the workplace. Despite 33% of employees admitting to using terms they don’t understand, this language persists, signaling group belonging but also risking exclusion, particularly among non-native speakers. Jargon’s negative impact extends beyond the office, as studies show it can alienate and disengage audiences, especially in fields like science, where clarity is crucial.

Gabrielle’s decision to leave is met with understanding, albeit couched in corporate optimism about transition and alignment. “We appreciate your honesty, Gabrielle. It’s important to us that our team members are fully engaged and find their work fulfilling,” the HR representative says, acknowledging her decision while subtly reinforcing the corporate ethos of productivity and alignment.

In a subsequent video, she says she gave the 4-week notice in part because she didn’t have another situation lined up: “I left without another job lined up. I left to run my business full-time. And so I didn’t have any timeline I had to leave the job by. We were also individual contributors that received quarterly bonuses off of our performance over the quarter. So it would have been difficult to calculate when I could have just stayed the extra 2 weeks.” She also notes that she soon found herself “quiet hired” into things that weren’t related to the position.

This moment of resignation and reflection shared by Gabrielle is a powerful critique of the corporate rat race, highlighting the often-overlooked human desire for work that genuinely resonates with one’s values and aspirations. Through her story, Gabrielle challenges the narrative of success defined by corporate achievements, advocating instead for a path that prioritizes personal fulfillment and authenticity. Her journey serves as a beacon for those trapped in the cyclical pursuit of corporate approval, encouraging a reevaluation of what constitutes meaningful work.