Today’s top stories are about: a McDonald’s worker who had a salty response to a 2 AM ice cream order , the lawsuit alleging the start of a robot apocalypse , a new level of tipping absurdity at a hair salon, and Facebook’s reaction to Lauren Boebert’s son being arrested .

One McDonald’s worker took a customer’s request for ice cream a bit too literally .

🤖 TECH

OpenAI sued for kickstarting the robot apocalypse

The lawsuit is looking toward a frightening future.

If you’re outraged when you see a payment screen suggesting 20%, 25%, and 30% tips, get ready for a whole new level of alarm .

“So when does the Boebert impeachment begin?” A Facebook user asked . “Doesn’t having criminal children lead to impeachment these days?”

Conspiracy theorists are blaming Texas wildfires on ‘Directed Energy Weapons’

🍕 A former employee of “the number one pizza chain in the world” has shared a viral recipe for homemade Domino’s cheese pizza , delighting viewers who seek cheaper alternatives to takeout.

🍔 People are so outraged over Wendy’s proposed dynamic pricing model that they’ve called for a boycott of the fast food burger spot.

🎂 A Publix shopper is claiming that the grocery chain put a cake that she returned to the store back out on the store floor for another customer to purchase—after scraping off lettering that she did not like.

💼 Thisworker who said she got laid off took to social media to vent after supposedly discovering her job listed on the company’s site with reduced pay .

💳 Everyone has their own opinions on credit card usage, and one TikToker learned people can be quick to judge when your opinions don’t match up with theirs .

💰 A man revealed he earns an additional $1,000 a month by owning and operating a vending machine.

🚗 If you have an older model Kia you might be in for a rude awakening , according to these mechanics.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: Police struggle to justify use of Fusus, a community surveillance tool they foisted on citizens .

A man on TikTok claims that living in an all-inclusive resort might be cheaper than monthly rent and expenses for an apartment.

22words (@22words) reposted a tip from fellow TikToker Ben Keenan, who asks viewers, “Is it cheaper to just live at an all-inclusive resort at this point?”

With the rents rising across the nation, and renters spending “more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities,” Ben’s question is one that many Americans might be wondering about.

“Have we ever considered that it’s actually cheaper to live in an all-inclusive resort than it is to live in the apartments that we currently occupy?” he asks.

