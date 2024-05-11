We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Today’s top stories are about: Rep. Mike Collins’ dark joke about the Kennedy family , the backlash over Apple’s dystopian ad for the new iPad , a former airline worker’s time-tested hack for getting cheap flights , and the response to – and censorship of – Macklemore’s new pro-Palestine song.

dig into a new "Meme History" column

Collins’ tweet about “a Kennedy with a hole in the brain” did not go over well.

The ad isn’t having the effect that Apple might have wanted .

“I scream this from the rooftop I just bought a one way for $24,” one commenter wrote .

🎤 WHEN POLITICS MEET POP CULTURE

Macklemore’s pro-Palestine protest song ‘Hind’s Hall’ is stirring reactions online

Rapper Macklemore was applauded on social media for his song in support of Columbia University protestors. Shortly thereafter, YouTube and Meta age-restricted the track .

Woman Yelling At Cat

💸 A single mom who was only a Verizon customer for a week says the company mistakenly charged her $10,000 .

🍴 In a viral video, a restaurant worker dished the dirt on his company and accused them of possibly stealing tips .

💄 Sephora employees have long shared the particulars of their job with relish online, happily ending years of gatekeeping of the beauty retailer’s internal practices for keeping track of customers and products.

📦 Amazon seller has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a unique and lucrative side hustle that’s left many consumers outraged .

🌽 A nail technician announced she would be throwing away cans of Great Value corn potentially exposed to harmful chemicals in a viral video posted to TikTok.

🖌️ Lead paint was banned by the U.S. government in 1978, but that isn’t stopping someone from advocating for lead paint in 2024. The video drew a spectrum of responses .

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

Imagine you’re in line at Walmart, your cart filled with the usual groceries, when something unusual catches your eye. The shopper ahead of you isn’t just buying a few groceries; they’re buying every single frozen pizza in Walmart .

That’s exactly what happened to Francisco Corcia (@franciscocorcia). And Corcia captured it in a nine-second clip that has since gone viral. The video amassed over 598,400 views and counting.

The video, filmed at the Walmart checkout line, reveals a shopper ahead of Corcia purchasing an exorbitant quantity of Great Value brand Rising Crust frozen pizzas.