‘You’re saving $45,000 a year’: Worker catches boss listing her job on company website after she got ‘laid-off’

A worker who said she got laid off took to social media to vent after supposedly discovering her job listed on the company’s site with reduced pay.

In a video with over 5,500 views, TikTok user Vic (@vicsvlog) described how she stumbled on the shocking discovery.

“Hey, besties,” she began in the clip. “So you know I got laid off, right?”

The woman said she visited the company’s website “out of curiosity” after the layoff. That’s when she discovered a post advertising the old job, she said.

” And I saw my job,” she said. “Same job description, new title.”

Vic said the pay was also drastically reduced. The TikToker reportedly made $100,000 annually in the role. However, she said the newly listed salary was $55,000.

” So, it makes sense; they just want someone to do all the work and not get paid for it,” she said.

To add insult to injury, the woman said she was told her firing was not “performance-based” but the result of the company getting rid of her role.

“I see what you did there, girl,” she concluded the video. “Good for you. You’re saving $45,000 a year.”

In the comments section, viewers advised the woman on the next steps she could take.

“They can’t repost for a lower salary for a year after your term date. EEOC!!” user Itsdannydood wrote.

“Tag me when u hear back from the EEOC I’m here for the drammaaaaa,” another viewer added.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against workers. The Daily Dot reached out to the EEOC via email for more information about laws pertaining to layoffs and job listings.

Other commenters shared similar experiences with past employers.

“Yup. They gave my role to another manager that’s now doing double the job for the same pay. Luckily I found a new role 3 weeks later,” user H.C. commented.

“When i was getting laid off recently the CEO was telling me they underpaid me and i could make so much money somewhere else … ,” another commenter wrote. “Sir that is a fantasy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Vic via TikTok comment for further information.