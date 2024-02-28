‘You’re using a credit card for $1?’: Woman says she was shamed for using a credit card to purchase $1 bag of chips

Everyone has their own opinions on credit card usage, and one TikToker learned people can be quick to judge when your opinions don’t match up with theirs.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Jamie Spalding shared how she was judged while using her credit card to buy a bag of chips that cost $1.

“As I’m tapping my card, this random woman who’s waiting in the line behind me goes, ‘You’re using a credit card for a $1?!’ And she says it loud,” Jamie said in her video posted last Wednesday.

Jamie’s video has garnered more than 3 million views as of Tuesday.

“So I turn around to this Noisy Nelly, and I was like, ‘I use my credit card for everything,’ and I just took my chips and walked out,” Jamie said.

Jamie acknowledged that people are likely taught different lessons while growing up, but she was taught to use her credit card like a debit card so she could earn points and rewards.

“Ever since I turned 18, I stopped using my debit card,” she said. “I use my credit card for every single thing I buy, and to people like that lady, it looks silly. But [at] the end of next month, I’m going on vacation and my flight is free because I’m using credit card points. And this isn’t the first time I’ve gotten a free flight. I’ve gotten a free Dyson, I’ve gotten a free espresso machine, and I’ve gotten free Doc Martens and other things just from using my credit card and earning points.”

“So if you’re someone who can do that responsibly, it’s so much better to use your credit card than your debit card because you’re earning points,” Jamie said, concluding her video.

According to CNBC, it’s best to opt for your debit card to get cash quickly without being charged interest, avoid merchant fees, manage overspending, or have a debit card that earns rewards.

Credit arrangements in the U.S. have been around for quite some time, but the use of credit cards as we know them today took off around the 1950s as banks and retailers looked for more ways to serve their customers, according to U.S. News & World Report. In the early years, credit wasn’t accepted in as many places as it is today. Major department stores touted their credit cards in the 1970s, with only a handful of banks offering their own version. However, that changed in the coming decades.

Forbes reports that millennials use credit more frequently than other generations, with 36% using credit cards at least once a day. Only about 9% of Baby Boomers and 20% of Gen Zers could report the same, with 30% of Gen Zers using credit cards at least once a day.

Commenters on Jamie’s post had mixed reactions. Some agreed with her while others pointed out important caveats.

“Use your credit card for everything (within your means) pay it completely, (and on time), keep your utilization low. Boom, 750 credit score in no time,” user (@lodeddiaperr7) said.

Many banking institutions and personal finance publications recommend users keep their credit card utilization to 30% or below.

“Wish I grew up in that household I was always told ‘NEVER GET A CREDIT CARD ITS THE WORST THING YOU CAN DO,’” user @mocolotive said.