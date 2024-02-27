‘That’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen’: Customer gets asked to tip 50%, 70%, or 90% for walk-in haircut

If you’re outraged when you see a payment screen suggesting 20%, 25%, and 30% tips, get ready for a whole new level of alarm.

A redditor going by the username CapablePerformer8582 shared a screenshot of a payment screen at a haircutting establishment they visited that went over the top. The suggested tip amount started at 50%, jumping up to the 70% and the 90% tiers as the other two options.

However, the haircut amount was just $15, and commenters on the r/EndTipping subreddit where the post was shared, addressed both the relative bargain of a $15 haircut and concerns about the astronomical tip expectations.

“This is actually the one issue- hair salons- where I feel badly for women,” one commenter observed. “They are really expected to tip stylists astronomically. The entitlement and almost stubbornness of salons and stylists who seem to think a huge tip is just part of the transaction. Truly bizarre.”

Another said, “If [the] options are 50%, 70%, or 90% then the only answer is no tip.”

Someone responded to that with, “Someone was fucking around with those percentages. It’s absurd and brazen and entirely unappreciated by clients who visit places like this.”

One commenter claimed, “I agree they are absurd but I have seen similar percentages myself. Here in California it is not unusual to see 30%, 40%, 50%. Whenever I see numbers like that I press no tip. The reality is the store controls what the suggested tip percentages are. It is a sure sign of greedy S.O.B.s and they get nothing for being unreasonable.”

According to a Real Simple article on tipping hairstylists, “When it comes to tipping your hairstylist, always go with the golden rule of 20%, said Daniel Post Senning, spokesperson Emily Post Institute, which shares etiquette tips.

“Remember that just like servers in restaurants, hairdressers depend on tips as part of their income,” Post Senning said. “When you tip well, your generosity will be remembered the next time you come back,” adding that you might get “perks such as free bang trims or touch-ups” from a grateful service worker.

The article also advises, “The only time this isn’t true is during the holiday season: Tip your hairdresser a little extra around the holidays (an additional 10% should do it) as a generous bonus.”

But the r/EndTipping bio notes, “The quasi-compulsory aspect of American tipping culture is toxic & and frustrating, and the U.S. should move towards a transparent, up-front pricing culture.”

One commenter, very much in line with that philosophy, observed, “I push no tip when I see unreasonable tip requests. That is shameful.”

However, one saw a bargain in the post, noting, “I’m equally shocked that you found a $15 haircut.”

Another responded, “It’s because they expect you to tip 50%.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the redditor via direct message.