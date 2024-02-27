‘Bruh was ready to close’: Customer orders ice cream at 2 in the morning. McDonald’s worker gives her ice and cream

One McDonald’s worker took a customer’s request for ice cream a bit too literally.

In an effort to have a bit of fun on the job, or exact revenge on a customer who came through the drive-thru too late hoping for ice cream, a McDonald’s worker gave the customer a cup of ice with containers of creamer. And voila, ice and cream—ice cream.

In a video with over 377,000 views, the receiver of the surprise concoction, TikTok user Bee (@bmcroy), filmed her shock. “Tell me why we go to McDonald’s for ice cream at 2, 3 in the morning, and [they] gave me,” Bee said before another woman in the car chimed in. “Ice, cream,” the other woman says. “Ice and cream?”

“Like, he gave me ice cream,” Bee said.

“He’s messed up,” the other woman added.

Bee further expressed her thoughts in the caption. “Yall wrong for this McDonald’s,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bee via TikTok comment and direct message and to McDonald’s via press email. In the comments section, viewers made jokes and speculated why the McDonald’s worker did this.

“He just wanted yall to laugh,” one viewer quipped.

“Probably because it’s 2:03 AM and you’re ordering ice cream at a McDonald’s,” a second theorized.

“Bruh was ready to close,” another suggested.

Others speculated the ice cream machine was broken, and the worker couldn’t be bothered with letting Bee know. This is a very plausible theory as it is well-documented and common knowledge among McDonald’s customers that McDonald’s workers will often say that the ice cream machines are broken when customers try to order ice cream. However, a McDonald’s worker claimed in June of 2023 that the ice cream machines actually don’t break but “it’s easier just to say it’s broken.” “If it’s running out of mix for the ice cream, for the milkshakes, and no one fills it up, it goes into what’s called ‘heat treat mode,’ and it takes ages for it to come back down from that,” the worker explained. Another TikTok seems to back up the theory that workers fib about the machines.