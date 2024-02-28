‘Thank you for this’: Colorado police praised for announcing arrest of Lauren Boebert’s son with public Facebook post

Police in Colorado announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday the arrest of 18-year-old Tyler Boebert, the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

The post, made by the Rifle Police Department, revealed that Tyler had been the subject of a felony arrest in connection with a recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts.

“On February 27, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rifle Police Department arrested Tyler Jay Boebert, 18,” the announcement read. “The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle.”

It quickly racked up 300 comments.

Boebert is facing 22 charges in total, including five of which are felonies. Four of the felony counts are related to criminal possession of ID documents from multiple victims while the other charge is for conspiracy to commit a felony. Police say the more than 15 additional charges are for misdemeanor and petty offenses.

The post was quickly bombarded with comments thanking the department from those concerned that the family could have received special treatment.

“I have to say this, thank you Rifle Police Department for posting this!” Facebook user Josh Petre wrote. “It’s tempting to not post or even turn off the comments because of this man’s family connections. Kudos!”

Others, unsurprisingly, made remarks regarding Tyler’s mother, who has long portrayed herself as a staunch proponent of family values and the rule of law.

“While this is funny on some levels, it’s sad because he’s a product of his environment,” user Al Bird said. “Honestly, those poor kids don’t have a chance.”

Lauren’s efforts to have President Joe Biden impeached for his son Hunter’s criminal past were also flagged.

“So when does the Boebert impeachment begin?” Bryan Farr asked. “Doesn’t having criminal children lead to impeachment these days?”

The arrest of Tyler is not the teen’s first run-in with the law. In 2022, Tyler crashed the family SUV into a creek bed and received a ticket for “careless driving causing bodily injury” after his friend was hurt.

Lauren’s ex-husband, Jayson, was also temporarily jailed earlier this month after threatening to harm himself and his former wife. Shortly before, Jayson accused Lauren of punching him in the face during a domestic dispute.

Lauren also made headlines last year for being kicked out of a theater after being caught on surveillance camera groping her date. Lauren went on to blame her date’s political leanings for the incident.