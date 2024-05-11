‘Honestly I do this all the time’: Viewers split after shopper shares controversial hack to getting ripe avocados for $1.29

Grocery prices are beginning to level off after years of significant price increases. While this may initially appear positive, the story changes once one realizes that this means high prices are likely here to stay.

There are a few reasons for high grocery prices. Supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic are still affecting food markets, and there’s significant evidence that corporations are simply increasing their prices to heighten their profit margin.

This latter idea was recently referenced in President Biden’s State of the Union speech, where he said, “Too many corporations raise their prices to pad their profits, charging you more and more for less and less.”

Regardless of why it’s happening, shoppers are looking for any way they can to save money at the grocery store—with some methods being a little less legal than others.

One such method recently sparked discussion after being posted by TikTok user Kay (@fvckstress).

A shopper’s ingenious ‘hack’

In her video, Kay says that a local grocery store was going out of business, meaning that everything had become available at a lower price. As a result, avocados were just $1.29 apiece. There was just one problem: They weren’t ripe yet.

“They’re all, like, really hard and not ripe, and I need an avocado tonight—I need, like, an immediate avocado,” she explains. “I don’t have time to wait for it to go, right?”

Curious, she ventured over to the organic avocados to find that they were, in fact, ripe. They were also $5 each, inspiring Kay to hatch a devilish plan.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I just take the label off the regular avocado and put it on the organic avocado…,’” she recalls. “I know what you’re thinking. She bad. I’m not saying you should do it, but I’m not saying you shouldn’t.”

Kay isn’t the first to find an outside-the-law workaround for cheap avocados. For example, one TikTok user claimed he saved money on produce like avocados by weighing them as bananas.

In the comments section, many users supported her actions, with several admitting to doing it themselves.

“In this economy, we should do this with every organic produce,” declared a user, while another wrote, “Honestly I do this all the time.”

“Babe I’m scanning all my produce as whatever is cheapest that week,” offered another. “Get with the program.”

“They tried to scam you and you scammed back. No harm no foul imo,” shared a third.

