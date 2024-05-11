‘Why is she detaining you? You paid’: Walmart shopper says worker falsely accused her of stealing after scoring clearance items

Recently, “Walmart hacks” have become incredibly popular online. From price glitches to secret discounts, many have shared all sorts of tips and tricks to get the lowest price while shopping at the store.

For example, one TikTok user shared how they found significant discounts on items at Walmart that were available due to “hidden clearance.” As evidence, another user revealed how they got items for just a few cents, or other items that had been reduced from $99 to just $9.

While these discounts may excite shoppers, employees aren’t always big fans of such significant price dips. When observing these discounts, employees have repeatedly accused shoppers of somehow marking the price down themselves, such as this shopper who tried to buy furniture and another who attempted to purchase discount diapers.

A False Accusation

Now, another internet user is sharing their story of being accosted while trying to take advantage of a discount at Walmart.

In a clip with over 2.2 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user @saving_mom shows an employee repeatedly questioning her and preventing her from leaving the store after the employee did not believe the final price on her receipt. The TikToker claims the employee observed her scanning every item in her cart.

After a little arguing, the employee calls another worker at the store, who shares in the original employee’s confusion.

“It’s not like I can change the price!” insists the TikToker.

Eventually, the TikTok user is directed toward the customer service area, where she hands her receipt to an employee. After briefly reviewing it, the worker at the customer service area sends her on her way.

“The amount of times I’ve seen people walk out and they don’t do nada but check my clearance almost every time or send loss prevention to follow me for using my Walmart app to price check throughout the store is annoying,” the TikTok user writes in the caption of the video.

In the comments section, users speculated as to what provoked the employee’s reaction, with many offering their own tips on how the TikToker could have handled the situation.

“She’s mad cus you got them first!” exclaimed a user.

“I would have walked away!! She cant stop you!! And you KNOW you paid, Tuh!” added another.

“Girl you should have asked for a manager right away,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via email and Walmart via its media contact form.

