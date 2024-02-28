‘Apartment building would be a cool spot’: Man shares how he passively makes an extra $1,000 a month

A man revealed he earns an additional $1,000 a month by owning and operating a vending machine.

In a TikTok with over one million views, content creator Donald Luxama (@donaldluxama153) shares a quick snap of his duties as a vending machine owner.

“Bought a used vending machine for $500. It makes me $1000 a month,” the on-screen caption reads as a clip of Luxama shows him stocking the vending machine with different snacks.

Luxama has gained a following of almost 73,000 on TikTok and 13,000 on YouTube by sharing breakdowns of his journey as a vending machine owner, including how he turns a profit.

In another TikTok, Luxama explains how he prices the snacks in his machine. “I buy these honey buns for $6.88 and sell them each for $1.50. That’s a 163% gain or profit of $11.12 per box,” Luxama says, holding up two 12-packs of Duchess Glazed Honey Buns.

“I buy these Pop-Tarts for $11.58. I sell them each for $2. That’s a 729% gain, or profit, of $84.42,” he explains further.

Other products Luxama breaks down include a 42-pack of Famous Amos cookies, bought at $17.88 and sold at $1.50 each ($45.12 profit); a 20-pack of Extra gum, bought at $17.48 and sold at $2 each ($22.52 profit); a 12-pack of Haribo Goldbears, bought at $15.99 and sold at $3 each ($20.01 profit), and a 46-pack of Takis Fuego chips, bought at $18.38 and sold for $1 each ($27.62 profit).

“I buy a box of Cheez Its, our kids eat them all for free, that’s a 100% loss,” one viewer quipped in the comments section.

In the comments of the original video, viewers were curious to know how best to start their own vending machine business, including ideal spots to set one up.

“How much are you renting your space for? Where are you putting the machine to sell your stuff?” one viewer asked.

“$1K is a whole lot more than I’ve heard people make. What are some good spots/buildings to place your vending machine?” a second person inquired. “That mall,” came one response. “Schools and colleges, too,” came another.

According to Forbes, a vending machine business can be very profitable, and the best places to set one up depend on what kind of market the owner and their products most ideally serve.

Vending machines with “microwaveable foods and meal-like offerings,” for example, do well in hospitals, offices, universities, and other places where people spend a considerable amount of time but often do not have the ability to cook. Those that sell “medicine or electronics” are best fit for train stations, highway rest stops, and airports.

When it comes to finding where to buy a vending machine, viewers in the comments section of Luxama’s video had their recommendations—”Facebook Marketplace,” “Ebay, Amazon,” and simply “online.”

Wherever you choose to purchase your vending machine, Forbes suggests forming connections with local business owners to procure prime locations to set up shop.

This seemed to be a shared sentiment in Luxama’s comments. When one person asked, “is it hard to find places to put the machines?” another quickly answered, “not if you’re good at talking to people.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Donald Luxama via Instagram direct message for more information.