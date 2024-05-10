‘This is smart’: Dad feeds family of 6 at Texas Roadhouse for $20. Here’s how

One dad’s Texas Roadhouse hack that feeds his entire family has his viewers split on whether or not it’s a good idea. The father of five kids showed off the hack in a viral video that has racked up 724,100 views as publication…. but not everyone is convinced.

It was shared by user Glazedepoxy (@glazedepoxy).

Dad gets dinner for 6 for under $20 at Texas Roadhouse

“How to eat CHEAP as a family of 6,” text overlaid on the clip read.

“Texas Roadhouse, get the pulled pork sandwich,” the man explained in the clip.

He was recorded seated in the restaurant with his five children and showed off the “giant” sandwich while talking.

The dad then pointed out that the store offers free rolls.

“So, for all these starving little kids, you take pulled pork and you make mini pulled pork sandwiches,” he said.

He added pull pork from his sandwich and filled each free roll. Then, doled out sandwiches to each of his kids. The younger kids got one, while the eldest got two.

“And there’s still a full pull pork sandwich,” he said.

The original sandwich still appeared to have enough meat for a serving.

The dad also added a side of fries to the meal for his kids to finish it off.

At the end, the total for the meal to feed the family of six rang up to $17.30.

Though the family celebrated the savings, commenters in the video’s comments section were less impressed.

“The kid that made a tear motion,” user Suzannem917 wrote. “Knowing he’s still gonna be hungry when his roll is gone. Ridiculous. Don’t have kids if you don’t wanna pay for them!”

“This is giving cheapskate vibes,” user Jen said.

“We just not going out of if I gotta do this,” Kathalina wrote.

“My dad was like this but worse,” another user said. “I’m 65 and to this day I still have issues with food security. It really does a number on a kid’s mind.”

However, some where less critical and shared their own money-saving hacks.

“This is smart,” user KT said. “Why? Because American servings are too big. We do the same for our boys.”

“We would make the kids 5 drink water only no sodas, that saves around $13.00,” user Mark Ramirez5868 added. “To this day they drink water with their meal at a restaurant.”

Texas Roadhouse: A legacy of viral menu hacks

Texas Roadhouse hacks are often the subject of viral TikTok videos. The Daily Dot did a full round up of the best Texas Roadhouse hacks that can help customers get the most for their dollar. Some of the tricks explained how to get meals from a “secret menu” and get tasty butter rolls for cheap.

The Daily Dot reached out to Glazedepoxy via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse by email for comment.