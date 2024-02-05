We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a server whose meltdown after quitting was captured on camera, the conspiracies on Truth Social following the shooting of a former Trump official , a viral hack about getting the aisle to yourself on airplanes, and Mark Cuban’s claim that X is now unusable .

After that, check out Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column.

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In the caption, the TikToker reveals that “The entire staff has quit if you were wondering.”

➤ READ MORE

Some say Gill’s shooting was a targeted hit orchestrated by Democrats and opponents of Trump.

➤ READ MORE

“Is it even worth it?” some are asking .

➤ READ MORE

“It’s nearly impossible to have a true discussion on X any longer,” Cuban said .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Did Taylor Swift Just Call Donald Trump Every Dictator’s ‘Side B*tch’?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 The age of the internet has given rise to countless side hustles , but they can sometimes be a little dubious or cap how much you can earn.

🍺 Here’s how the Bud Light boycott became a meme bonanza .

📚 A Spotify user sparked a discussion after calling out the company for being deceptive about free audiobooks .

💼 Workers on TikTok are normalizing not giving a two-weeks’ notice when they feel their workplaces have mistreated them.

🧑🏻‍🤝‍🧑🏻 A woman’s viral lament after being ghosted by a potential new friend she met via Bumble BFF has young adults reflecting on the struggle to find friends in the digital age .

💵 A 99 Cents Only Store employee issued a public service announcement about why items may ring up higher than expected at the register.

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER WORKED IN THE FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that he purchased a house on Amazon.

In a video with over 3.7 million views, TikTok user Jeff (@hittaa_jeff) seems baffled by his own alleged purchase, at one point claiming that he “[doesn’t] even know where I’m going to put the house.”

“After today y’all, y’all can take my card. I don’t need it,” he starts. “I’m 23 years old. I just bought a house off Amazon.”

Jeff goes on to claim that the house was originally $24,000, though after taxes, the price amounted to $26,280. Jeff describes this price as “not bad.”

🎶 Now Playing: “Rollin’ With The Flow” by Charlie Rick 🎶