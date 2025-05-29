“So dystopian”: You can now fill up your car with gas at Dollar General

You can now pump gas at Dollar General.

In a move that’s surprising some and stressing out others, the discount chain has quietly rolled out gas pumps at over 40 of its locations in the South.

It started as a small pilot in Alabama—but now, customers in multiple states can top off their tanks while grabbing toilet paper and snacks.

Dollar General isn’t the only retailer getting into fuel. Costco, Sam’s Club, and Walmart have already been in the gas game for quite some time.

But this expansion marks the company’s first real foray into the space, even if it’s on a smaller scale. The goal is to blend convenience with essentials—and see if it sticks.

What are people saying about it?

A photo of one of the gas stations was recently shared in a Reddit post on r/DollarGeneralWorkers, sparking a wide range of reactions.

Some people were surprised, others frustrated, and a few downright unsettled by the whole idea.

“I work at one!” one commenter shared. “Our [Dollar General] used to be a Walmart ages ago. Downside is our pumps are so old that the pin pads on them don’t work so our only option is having the customers load money on a [Dollar General] gas card to then swipe at the pump.

They also shared customer reactions.

“You can imagine how angry new customers get at that info,” they continued. “Also turns out we don’t get paid for the gas we sell (despite it being nearly half of our sales). The company who owns the pumps does.”

Then came the existential dread. “Why does this seem so dystopian?” one person asked.

Others pointed out how this could add even more work to already-overloaded employees.

“Oh great even more stress for the DG employees who have gas stations,” one user said. “I’m so glad there’s none near where I am. lol”

And finally, in true Reddit fashion, a commenter joked, “The gasoline probably comes from old lawn mowers.”

Whether this program will grow beyond the South is still unknown.

