Mark Cuban says X is ‘impossible’ to use, shares barrage of daily antisemitism his account gets

Mark Cuban’s X account began reposting antisemitic remarks this week aimed at none other than himself, leading some to believe that his page had been hacked. But the reposts were actually made by Cuban in an effort to highlight the platform’s surge in anti-Jewish rhetoric.

“It was me,” Cuban confirmed to the Daily Dot.

Many of the reposts, which Cuban began sharing on Wednesday, attacked his Jewish heritage and accused him of attempting to subvert society.

“You guys [Jews] seem to have a genetic predisposition to subvert societies,” one user reposted by Cuban said. “Why? I have no idea, but even Jesus himself rebuked yall.”

Many of the accounts targeting Cuban appear to belong to Groypers, a term used to describe a loose group of white nationalist and far-right provocateurs often associated with prominent Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

“People are sick and tired of subversive Jews like yourself bleeding their countries dry,” another post aimed at Cuban said. “Do you think there’ll be safety for you in Israel when it all comes crashing down?”

Check out @mcuban’s profile… As a Jew with a non-Jewish last name, I have the superpower of hearing people unwittingly say dumb stuff like this to my face. They accept me exactly as I am… but the second I let them know, they suddenly get awkward 😅 pic.twitter.com/hUhmiFHkEh — Hart Woolery (@2020cv_inc) January 31, 2024

Cuban in recent weeks has drawn the ire of conservatives and far-right activists due to his support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), a set of policies that aim to promote the representation and participation of different groups of individuals in business regardless of factors such as age, race, or ethnicity.

Cuban told the Daily Dot that the reposts represented only a small fraction of the hateful content he’s received on X, “the only platform” where he says he has experienced anti-Semitism.

“It’s nearly impossible to have a true discussion on X any longer,” Cuban said.

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, X has attempted to paint itself as a free speech haven. Yet Musk’s decision to reinstate numerous controversial accounts as well as his own promotion of what many see as antisemitic conspiracy theories has led to an exodus among advertisers.

And although he fired nearly all the employees tasked with moderating content, Musk this week announced that he would hire 100 full-time content enforcers after the platform was overrun with explicit AI-generated photos of pop star Taylor Swift.

As of Thursday morning, seemingly none of the accounts to target Cuban with antisemitic remarks have faced any disciplinary action from X.

“The craziest part of the whole thing on X is that the people I exposed are excited,” Cuban added, noting that the accounts appear emboldened instead of concerned that they may be suspended by X.

The Daily Dot attempted to reach X over email but was met with an automated response.