Dad gets his Chevy Tahoe back from the shop after an engine failure. Days later, it happens again.

A father of two claimed in an X thread on Tuesday that his Chevrolet Tahoe engine died on the road after it was replaced eight days prior.

He says it only had 15,000 miles when it failed the first time on a speedy highway with his family in tow. A General Motors shop replaced the engine and told him it was safe to drive. Then, according to the thread, it happened again.

The furious family man blamed the car company and accused them of putting his family’s safety at risk. Other Chevy owners expressed concern in the comments among those outraged on the OP’s behalf.

“8 days later”

In a thread on X posted on May 27, real estate investor Robbie Hendricks laid out his vehicular horror story. He says that on March 30, his Tahoe with just 15,000 miles on it suddenly died on the highway at 70 mph with his wife and two young sons in the passenger seats. He took it to a customer service station for Chevrolet parent company General Motors and got it back with a new engine after seven weeks.

Eight days after that, he says it “blew up” “AGAIN” while his wife was driving with the boys in the back. He called it the “2nd replacement 6.2L engine,” suggesting the Tahoe was on its third engine.

“I told you it wasn’t safe,” Hendricks wrote after tagging General Motors. “You told me you fixed it under warranty, and I had no recourse. It was a brand-new engine. It was fine.”

“It’s NOT FINE.”

He went on to say that his family could have been hurt or killed and that he will not be buying a Chevrolet in the future.

In follow-up posts, he confirmed that it was a newer 2023 Tahoe and not “some 2007 Tahoe with 790,000 miles that ran forever on oil changes.”

As Hendricks’ post grew to over 800,000 views in a little over a day, commenters flooded in to offer their own Chevrolet fail tales or recommend other vehicles.

Some have had even worse experiences with a Chevy than this family man.

“My mom had hers blow at 8k miles, Yukon Denali 6.2L engines,” said @BraydonSnoddy. “Left her stranded in the road. Full engine replacement.”

Others have been driving around with the same kind of Chevrolet engine and now wonder if and when it might die on them.

“We have a 2021 Denali with the 6.2, 42K miles, and we’re on the inspection list,” said @AutoBizAdvisor. “Waiting on GM. Nothing like driving around knowing your engine could blow at any time. Not happy.”

Plenty of users who’ve experienced issues with other brands expressed both sympathy and outrage. Considering how many people drive and the rates of collision deaths in the U.S., this isn’t something people take lightly.

“Outrageous!” wrote @SaveGodsChildre. “They should give you your money back. I leased a brand new car, and within six months, the ABS module ran out of fluid; for the grace of God, I’m alive. The service manager told me he doesn’t know how I didn’t crash into a car or the building with NO brakes!!”

Chevrolet Tahoe recall over 6.2L engine failures

According to GM Authority, the company recalled certain models of 2021-2024 Chevy Tahoe SUVs and other makes in late April 2025. Customer complaints and repeated replacements of the 6.2L V8 L87 engines led to multiple lawsuits and investigations, prompting the recall announcement.

“GM will voluntarily recall certain 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models equipped with 6.2L L87 engines to resolve manufacturing issues affecting some engines,” the recall statement read.

“The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible.”

The report cites “unspecified manufacturing defects” that could “ultimately lead to engine failure,” as Hendricks experienced firsthand. Unfortunately for the X user and his family, the recall came too late to save them from the first highway heart attack.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @roberthendricks via X and Chevrolet via email.

