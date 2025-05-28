Man who quit his job to sail with his cat got PR package dropped to him in the middle of the ocean

Oliver Widger captured the nation’s hearts after he quit his job to sail to Hawaii.

Across his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Widger documented the highs and lows of his voyage along with his cat, Phoenix. After setting off on April 30, he finally arrived on May 24, where he was welcomed by a legion of fans and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Obviously, throughout his journey, Widger spent a lot of time in the sun. But when it came to the risk of getting burned, e.l.f. Cosmetics saved the day. This is because the beauty brand found a way to deliver a bunch of goodies to the creator, Hunger Games-style, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The brand did this through a collaboration with Aloft, a not-for-profit organization that aims to widen aviation access to aspiring pilots. In addition to this, as a cruelty-free brand, e.l.f. pledged to donate to an animal welfare charity in Phoenix’s honor.

Widger unboxed his care package in a TikTok posted May 24, which included goodies like e.l.f. Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50 and e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream. Phoenix also got involved in the fun, as e.l.f. also provided cat treats for him.

“Receiving the e.l.f. care package in the middle of the ocean was intense; it was cool,” Widger said in a press release cited by People. “It wasn’t just about snacks and supplies—it was a powerful reminder that people were watching, believing in me, and cheering me on. That kind of support—especially from a brand that celebrates bold moves—reminded me I wasn’t alone on this journey.”

In that same release, .l.f. Beauty’s Chief Integrated Marketing Officer Patrick O’Keefe added: “At e.l.f., we’re not afraid to challenge the status quo and do the unexpected. Like the rest of the world, we were fascinated by Oliver’s journey. He’s a bold disruptor with a kind heart, and our partnership is all about empowering fellow dream chasers. This isn’t just a game or a stunt — it’s a platform for young creators to be inspired, spark creativity, build confidence, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

