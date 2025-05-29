Doug the Pug, one of the internet’s earliest animal influencers, has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of New Haven.

On May 17, Doug received a degree in “furensic science” during the university’s spring commencement ceremony. He graduated a few days shy of his 13th birthday.

The honorary degree is a playful nod to the university’s renowned Forensic Science program. It was founded by Dr. Henry C. Lee.

Lee also delivered the commencement address this year. Doug attended the ceremony dressed in a custom cap and gown, receiving cheers and support from students, faculty, and guests.

Why was Doug recognized by the University?

Doug’s connection to the university began through his owner, Leslie Mosier, who works with the school on social media strategy. She brought Doug to campus for a visit earlier this year. He met students and even interacted with Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog.

The visit quickly gained attention, with students expressing enthusiasm for the pug’s presence.

The university saw an opportunity to create a memorable moment by inviting Doug to participate in graduation.

“Doug instantly fell in love with the school, and students were thrilled,” Mosier said. “The university, always in tune with its student body, saw this as the perfect chance to create a fun and memorable moment.”

What will come next for Doug?

Doug rose to fame in the mid-2010s, appearing in music videos, commercials, and social media campaigns. Many newer animal influencers have taken the spotlight in recent years.

However, Doug has maintained a significant online following with over 15 million fans across platforms.

Mosier said Doug was excited to attend graduation and enjoyed the attention. “He absolutely adores getting recognized,” she said.

Doug plans to display his honorary degree at home. He will also spend the summer in Nashville with his younger canine sibling, Dory. Mosier hopes Doug’s story serves as a reminder “that anything is possible and no dream is too big—even if it sounds a little silly at first.”



