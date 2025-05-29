“I think sales will drop now”: E.l.f. Beauty buys Hailey Bieber’s Rhode for $1 billion

Drugstore beauty brand E.l.f. just dropped $1 billion to acquire model Hailey Bieber‘s makeup and skincare line Rhode. Fans of both brands had mixed reactions.

Why did E.l.f. buy Rhode?

According to a press release, E.l.f. purchased Rhode for $1 billion to diversify its profile of beauty brands. Rhode, which recently landed shelf space at Sephora, may have been E.l.f.’s way into prestige beauty.

Rhode doubled its customer base in the last 12 months, per the press release. E.l.f. also celebrated 25 straight quarters of growth.

Bieber will continue her role as Founder at Rhode in addition to new roles as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, which oversee the brand’s marketing and product innovation.

What do shoppers think of the Rhode acquisition?

On Reddit, many makeup users celebrated the acquisition, citing E.l.f.’s great quality and low pricing.

“Elf is actually pretty bang on quality for the price its amazing,” a commenter said.

“I think people look down on elf because it’s drug store makeup, but it’s just as good as the luxury stuff every time in my opinion,” another wrote.

“Elf’s quality has gotten insanely good over the past few years, I’m actually curious to see how this goes!” a third added.

However, others were skeptical.

“Getting deja vu from when Kylie Cosmetics was acquired by Coty and they drove it to the ground. I do like ELF products and hope I’m wrong,” one wrote.

“I think sales will drop now personally just because it’s really no longer Haley Bieber‘s, which was what the draw of it was to begin with now it’s ELF which I’m assuming they’re will also cut the cost a little bit,” another suggested.



