A Red Lobster customer was surprised by the portion size of a kids’ meal she purchased at one of the chain’s locations.

Jessie (@jessieitaly) uploaded footage of the food in question on TikTok. Some commenters who replied to her video all thought some of the food had been eaten prior to showing up on camera. But Jessie says this isn’t the case.

Her clip called into question whether or not adults ordering off the kids’ menu is still an effective penny-pinching food “hack.”

Red Lobster “cheap” hack

Jessie’s video begins with a recording of two black plastic containers with clear tops. One of these containers shows off five pieces of shrimp and some rice.

Beside it is a smaller bin with several pieces of steamed broccoli in it. A text overlay on the screen indicates where the food is from: “Red Lobster,” the caption reads.

However, one of the hashtags appended to the TikToker’s video denotes how she feels about what she received from the food restaurant chain. “#disappointed,” she writes. She can be heard laughing off-camera at the onset of her social media post.

According to her, this is the amount of food she got for purchasing a $7.99 kids meal, which includes a fountain drink. Furthermore, two of the establishment’s trademark cheddar bay biscuits come with the order.

She says, chuckling, “All right, guys, I thought it was gonna be more. But, I did the $7.99 deal. Kids deal from Red Lobster. I can’t stop laughing cause look at the rice. They gave me, like, not even a spoonful of rice, and then a drink, which is tiny. And then they gave me two rolls. But, I mean, for eight bucks, not bad, but like come on.”

Jessie again comments on the amount of rice she was given with the order. “Could they give me a little bit more rice? I can’t stop laughing. Everyone, go get your Red Lobster Kids Meal,” she says.

Kids’ meals: are they worth it?

Several social media users have uploaded their money-saving hacks for getting prepared meals. The Daily Dot previously reported on an Olive Garden patron who claimed they routinely place pick-up orders off the children’s menu.

They claimed the portion sizes were filling enough for adults to enjoy, at a fraction of the price. Furthermore, since they were placing the orders to go, they escaped some of the ignominy associated with purchasing the lower-priced food.

The question of whether or not adults should buy kids’ meals has been contested online. Some argue that these discounted meals are offered as a means of allowing parents/guardians to enjoy eating out. These marked-down entree costs are set to factor in the profits from full-size entrees.

As discussed in the comments section of this Reddit post, eateries pay close attention to who is ordering kids’ meals.

In fact, some businesses will charge grown-ups more for selecting grub off the children’s menu. Many food service workers argue that these meals, by themselves, aren’t profitable to sell as standalone options, hence the upcharge.

Dining on the cheap

Inflation shot up in 2021 at the onset of the Biden administration, affecting the costs of goods and services across the board. Unfortunately, food wasn’t left out either: inflation hit a 41-year high in June of 2022. Food away from home costs, particularly in fast food, rose disproportionately high, surpassing “overall inflation.”

Consequently, throngs of Americans began looking for solutions to grab ready-made meals without breaking the bank. Massive chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Chipotle, etc., received consumer backlash for surges in cost.

Conversely, numerous patrons pointed out that popular sit-down chain restaurants didn’t exhibit the same price hikes on their menus. Moreover, guests argued that opting for a kids’ meal at these establishments, like Texas Roadhouse, offered more bang for their buck.

However, in Jessie’s experience at Red Lobster, this wasn’t the case. Contrary to the above-linked Texas Roadhouse diner, she didn’t seem too pleased with the portions she received.

Red Lobster’s “lobster” comes into question

Jessie’s not the only person who said the seafood food franchise let them down. The restaurant has been accused of microwaving its lobster, which has been a point of contention among foodies online. Kitchen Pearls argues that microwaving meals is a common practice in the culinary world.

The outlet went on to state that Red Lobster, like many businesses, employs microwaves for “adding finishing touches.” Moreover, these appliances are often utilized as “reheating” tools for certain items as well. In the same piece, the author contested that Red Lobster’s pricing reflects the commitment the restaurant has to serving “fresh seafood. [A] commitment [which] is evident in their daily deliveries of quality catch from trusted suppliers.”

However, one Reddit user posted to the site’s r/redlobster sub claiming the quality of food served at its restaurants has dipped significantly. “I feel my husband and I were cheated at [the] restaurant.” The poster went on to state the sirloin they were served was “unrecognizable and didn’t even taste like beef.” Additionally, they stated that their “lobster was very overcooked and would not release from the shell.”

Additionally, seafood magazine The Finsider states that Red Lobster’s “chunked” lobster isn’t actually lobster. But rather, the outlet speculates it’s actually langostino, “a crustacean related to lobster but is not quite the same.”

USA Today reported that Red Lobster faced bankruptcy woes, which it managed to claw away from in September of 2024. The franchise’s “endless shrimp fiasco” along with “massive debt [and] dozens of location closures” harmed its bottom line. Also, an approximate 30% “decline in guests” didn’t help matters either.

However, since being acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC, the chain recovered from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Numerous folks who replied to Jessie’s video agreed that the portions weren’t substantive. One user penned, “Oh my. I thought that was leftovers.”

While another echoed the sentiment mentioned above, writing, “Not even enough for a kid.”

Although there was someone else who said their experience ordering kids’ meals differed from Jessie’s experience. Which indicates this could’ve been an issue related to this particular Red Lobster venue. Not the business as a whole. “That’s crazy, we’ve ordered that for my daughter, and it was a lot of rice and 6 shrimps. With broccoli and 2 biscuits.”

There were those who speculated that someone else may’ve gotten into her food before she had some. “If you had that delivere,d I’m convinced the driver ate some of that rice.”

Another TikTok said they, too, thought some of the meal had been consumed already. “I thought you ate some of the rice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Red Lobster via email and Jessie via TikTok comment for further information.

