Advertisement
Trending

You can see the entire Fiji set—and all of the challenge locations—for “Survivor” on Google Maps

The production vehicles visible led people to believe the images were captured while the show was filming.

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
survivor location from google maps

People on TikTok are using Google Maps to reveal satellite imagery of the Survivor set. 

Featured Video

In a TikTok video shared on May 27, MelanieRose (@melanieroseu) used Google Maps to zoom into a tiny island off the coast of Fiji until the satellite view yielded familiar sites from the show.

Survivor challenge and obstacle courses, the village on the island where locals live, an airport runway filled with Survivor production vehicles, and even the Tribal Council set were all clearly visible on the map. The post already has 650 thousand views.

In Body Image
In Body Image
@melanieroseu/TikTok
Advertisement
@melanieroseu So cool! I loved season 48! #survivor  #survivorcbs #filmlocations #tribalcouncil #fyp ♬ original sound – MelanieRose

Commenters were stoked to see where the beloved show was filmed. The production vehicles visible within the satellite imagery led people to believe the images were captured while the show was filming.

In Body Image
In Body Image
@melanieroseu/TikTok

@dadtepe commented, “Just looked and updated images have all the equipment cleared away. It must’ve really been when they were filming.”  

Advertisement

“That is sooo Cool!!!! Thanks for sharing !! I am Huge Survivor Fan!” said @tropicalgal07.

In Body Image
@dadtepe/TikTok
In Body Image
@tropicalgal07/TikTok

Yes, many have been wondering—where is Survivor Island? 

TikTok user @bombie990 shared that Google Maps tourism in search of the Survivor set has been popular on the platform.

Advertisement

“…there has been 10 TikToks exactly like this in the past couple weeks,” they said.

“...there has been 10 TikToks exactly like this in the past couple weeks,” they said.
@bombie990/TikTok

Here’s a 2023 TikTok post from @jrtshurko captioned, “I hope this doesn’t ruin the magic, but Survivor isn’t as secluded as I thought!”

@jrtshurko I hope this doesn’t ruin the magic, but Survior isnt as secluded as I thought!#survivor #mana #tribalcounsil #fiji ♬ Survivor Theme – LW
Advertisement

Some fans wish for different locales

Other “huge Survivor fans” shared that they preferred when production took place in different locations each season. 

“I wish Survivor would go back to how it used to be in a new location every year, so bored of this same island thing,” commented @snoweangel12345.

“I’m sure it’s so expensive to do that, but yeah, I loved when they revealed a new country or location,” agreed @mojaff. 

Advertisement

Other commenters pointed out that Survivor sets compromised the environment or populations of locals in certain locations.

In Body Image
@snoweangel12345/TikTok
In Body Image
@mojaff/TikTok

Some additional trivia from Survivor experts in the comments, FYI:

@philipruo shared, “Older seasons weren’t always in Fiji. Shooting in Fiji is relatively new, only about the last 15 seasons.” 

Advertisement

“They do break down and remake challenges every time. The survivors live on another island and are boated over to the challenges,” commented @8673o9http.

“The camps are a little north of this on Tavua and Monu. They do boat in for challenges and tribal,” agreed @iamjoethel. 

In Body Image
@philipruo/TikTok
In Body Image
@8673o9http/TikTok
Advertisement
In Body Image
@iamjoethel/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Google Maps Survivor TikTok TV
First published:

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Susan LaMarca
 
The Daily Dot