You can see the entire Fiji set—and all of the challenge locations—for “Survivor” on Google Maps

People on TikTok are using Google Maps to reveal satellite imagery of the Survivor set.

In a TikTok video shared on May 27, MelanieRose (@melanieroseu) used Google Maps to zoom into a tiny island off the coast of Fiji until the satellite view yielded familiar sites from the show.

Survivor challenge and obstacle courses, the village on the island where locals live, an airport runway filled with Survivor production vehicles, and even the Tribal Council set were all clearly visible on the map. The post already has 650 thousand views.

Commenters were stoked to see where the beloved show was filmed. The production vehicles visible within the satellite imagery led people to believe the images were captured while the show was filming.

@dadtepe commented, “Just looked and updated images have all the equipment cleared away. It must’ve really been when they were filming.”

“That is sooo Cool!!!! Thanks for sharing !! I am Huge Survivor Fan!” said @tropicalgal07.

Yes, many have been wondering—where is Survivor Island?

TikTok user @bombie990 shared that Google Maps tourism in search of the Survivor set has been popular on the platform.

“…there has been 10 TikToks exactly like this in the past couple weeks,” they said.

Here’s a 2023 TikTok post from @jrtshurko captioned, “I hope this doesn’t ruin the magic, but Survivor isn’t as secluded as I thought!”

Some fans wish for different locales

Other “huge Survivor fans” shared that they preferred when production took place in different locations each season.

“I wish Survivor would go back to how it used to be in a new location every year, so bored of this same island thing,” commented @snoweangel12345.

“I’m sure it’s so expensive to do that, but yeah, I loved when they revealed a new country or location,” agreed @mojaff.

Other commenters pointed out that Survivor sets compromised the environment or populations of locals in certain locations.

@philipruo shared, “Older seasons weren’t always in Fiji. Shooting in Fiji is relatively new, only about the last 15 seasons.”

“They do break down and remake challenges every time. The survivors live on another island and are boated over to the challenges,” commented @8673o9http.

“The camps are a little north of this on Tavua and Monu. They do boat in for challenges and tribal,” agreed @iamjoethel.

