Truth Social devolves into paranoia after former Trump official shot by carjacker in D.C.

Mike Gill, who headed former President Donald Trump’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was shot by a D.C. carjacker on Monday night. The event sent shockwaves through Truth Social as some think Gill was targeted and others are mixing him up with a different Mike Gill.

As of this morning, local D.C. ABC affiliate WUSA9 reported that Gill was in critical condition after being shot and collapsing on a D.C. street. The carjacker who shot Gill has since been apprehended by local police, but not before he shot and killed another D.C. local.

The carjacker’s motive remains unknown, but WUSA9 reported that investigators believe he was having a mental health crisis. D.C. has seen a massive spike in carjackings this past year.

Over on Truth Social, though, some say Gill’s shooting was a targeted hit orchestrated by Democrats and opponents of Trump.

“Are we sure it was an actual carjacking,” a Truth-er posted. “Or something else more nefarious?”

“Carjacking my ass!!!! Demoncrats and globalist elites are trying to send a message to President Trump. Its not going to work though, they can try,try,try ,they WILL NOT stop this movement,” another said. “We WILL/ARE taking back our country and President Trump will lead the charge. GOD bless and heal this man that they shot.”

Others took it a step further, saying that Gill would be a likely target given his claims against New Hampshire Gov. (and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley supporter) Chris Sununu (R).

But that’s actually a different Mike Gill. The Mike Gill who was shot is currently a senior vice president at the Housing Policy Council, a trade association in D.C.

There is another man named Mike Gill who attempted to run for governor in New Hampshire as an independent, was barred from doing so because he wasn’t a registered voter, and now accuses New Hampshire politicians of corruption, posting messages on electronic signs outside his businesses.

In particular, he claims that Sununu is involved in drug cartels and a fentanyl drug ring.

The New Hampshire Gill has set the record straight on his X account that he is not the Mike Gill that was shot: he tweeted that he’s “fine” and “still here!”

However, a mysterious death in D.C. is likely to spur conspiracies for some time. Nearly a decade after Seth Rich was shot and killed in a robbery, the far-right remains convinced something more nefarious was at play.