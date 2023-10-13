‘I didn’t even finish it’: Job seeker says CVS has the ‘most insane’ job application, takes hours to complete

A man who was actively looking for a job said that he reconsidered working for the popular drug store chain, CVS, due to its long-winded and overly demanding application process.

TikToker Patrick Ray (@89textpatpat) argued in a viral clip that folks who say getting a job is easy aren’t considering how painstaking it is to fill out questionnaires that take two to four hours long, like his experience with CVS.

“Everybody and their mom talks about this job, hmm is hiring overnight. Hmm is hiring. Hmm is remote, remote, hmm. And then you go and apply,” Patrick rants in his clip. “They want the blood of a newborn child. Ladies and gentlemen, CVS, C, the f*cking VS with that 2, 3, 4-hour long application.”

Patrick continues that one can’t even submit the application without a psychology test and has to input more information after submitting their resume.

“It is the worst,” he concludes. “The worst application I’ve ever and I didn’t even finish ’cause I was like nah.”

In the comments section, several users agreed with his assessment of the current state of employment affairs in the United States. One person said they had to jump through several hoops to apply for a gig and they still didn’t even up getting it.

“I had to interview with a manager, district manager, area manager, HR manager, for a retail manager job still didn’t get it,” they wrote.

Someone else said they weren’t happy that some employers request job seekers send video responses as part of their application, writing, “The ones that want videos??? I’m applying for remote because I. DO. NOT. WANT. TO. BE. SEEN!!!!”

Another TikToker believes there are distinct psychological traits employers are looking for in potential workers, chief among them being compliance.

“Companies do this to weed out ppl wh0 will speak up&/or stand up 2their BS.they want desperate ppl who will fight 4the crumbs&who will remain loyal,” they wrote.

One other viewer found it ironic that positions that typically pay lower wages demand more of their employees. “Did you notice the lower they pay the more stress they put you thru. All that for what?!!” they argued.

Although last Spring and Summer several major retailers, like Target and Walmart, said they were overstaffed and no longer experiencing a labor shortage, data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that throughout 2023 and heading into 2024, this isn’t the case for all brick-and-mortar stores.

The government agency wrote in a September 2023 report that “some have a shortage of labor, while others have a surplus of workers.”

The U.S. Government’s House Budget Committee also pushed back on the Biden administration’s claims that job creation went up in the United States, bringing down the numbers of unemployment. The committee’s findings indicate that the claim is rooted in dishonest verbiage: many of the jobs that were “created” were simply companies that stayed in business during the pandemic re-opening jobs and positions that were temporarily put on pause due to social distancing orders over COVID-19. The committee went on to write that the number of staffed jobs still hasn’t returned to their pre-pandemic numbers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to CVS via email and Ray via Instagram direct message for further information.