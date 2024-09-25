‘You can’t wait?’: Server says it’s normal for customers to order before their whole table is ready

A server called out restaurant customers who place their orders before their whole table is ready. It’s more common than you’d think.

“As a server, I’m astounded by the number of people that I’ve encountered over the past few years that have no interest in waiting for their entire table to be ready to order before they attempt to place their order,” TikTok user @housecatchronicles tells her 20,000 followers.

She says she’s been working at her restaurant for three years now. She says she doesn’t know if only customers at her restaurant are like this, “or if it’s part of this, like, general lack of manners that we are currently experiencing in society.”

“But never before in my career have I experienced this many people who are exhibiting this type of behavior,” she says, referring to her time in the industry before she started working at her current restaurant.

“This people from all walks of life, OK? All ages, all races, all income brackets who are doing this,” @housecatchronicle continues.

She then provides viewers with an example. “I could have a party of four, and I’ve given them the appropriate amount of time to look at the beverage menu,” she says, “Then, I ask if anyone would care for a beverage this evening, and three of them might say, ‘We do need a moment or two.’ And the fourth person’s like, ‘I know what I want. I’m having this.’”

@housecatchronicle says she slightly understands customers order their drinks ahead of their tables.

“I personally think it’s a little rude. But in the greater scheme of things, you got your martini before everybody else did. OK, whatever,” she says, referring to ordering a drink before the table is ready.

However, in the server’s opinion, “Food is really a different story.”

“You can’t wait?” the worker questions.

“This is clearly a group of people that know each other and enjoy each other’s company. These aren’t strangers,” she says. “These are friends or family or loved ones.”

“You need to order your steak right now? You can’t wait for your brother and his wife to finish making their decision?” @housecatchronicle concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to @housecatchronicle via TikTok comment and direct message. Her video garnered over 14,000 views. Service industry workers weighed in with their observations.

“As a bartender I do feel like peoples manners have gotten terrible. I’m not much for formalities, but in the context of being a customer, politeness should be the norm, but it’s just getting worse,” one viewer wrote,

“Girl it’s everywhere. my restaurant too,” a second commented.

Other viewers disagreed with the server’s take and defended their choice to order before their group when they go out to eat.

“That has got s*** to do with manners, if them other bishes are too busy talking to look at the menu & I’m hungry I ain’t waiting for you they showing a lack of respect for me,” one said.

“Sorry I can’t wait, some people are so indecisive,” another remarked.

Are customers becoming ruder?

According to a Fortune survey, 78% of servers believe customers have become more mean in the last five years.

Is it impolite to order before your table?

According to Etiquette Scholar and Reader’s Digest, the server is right. Ordering beverages before everyone is acceptable. However, ordering food before your table is ready is disrespectful. Furthermore, it is encouraged to wait to eat until everyone at the table receives their food, unless the individual(s) who hasn’t received their order encourages the rest of the table to do so.

