‘It’s all bad for you’: Bartender shares how she deals with customers who ask ‘how many calories’ are in their drinks

Bartending is a popular topic on TikTok, where tipping, making drinks, and handling customers prevail as common topics.

A bartender’s skit sharing her method of handling customers who want to know what the calorie counts for their beverages are is illustrating another facet of working in the industry. The clip has drawn over 53,000 views on TikTok as of Sunday.

The video was posted by Catalina (@catalinagarayoa), who frequently shares skits based on her experience working as a bartender and server in restaurants, and her interactions with customers.

“Do you know how many calories are in the vodka-grapefruit drink,” Catalina says, pretending to be a customer.

“I don’t know, it’s liquor, juice, and soda,” the TikToker replies as the bartender.

Their back and forth ultimately devolves into the bartender telling the customer that she doesn’t know what the nutritional value of the drink is.

“I don’t have the calorie count,” she says. “It’s all bad for you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Catalina via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

One viewer shared that they deal with similar interactions from customers asking questions about their menu items.

“I work at Starbucks and ppl are always asking calorie counts,” one commenter wrote. “Idk look on the app im not trained on the calorie counts on all 200 drinks.”

Others took offense to what was shared in the video, pointing out that there may be valid reasons for someone to ask how many calories are in a drink.

“I would feel bad for the girl asking, I know that feeling,” a user said. “Definitely wouldn’t say it’s all bad for you lol.”

“Honestly could be asking for health reasons like type 1 diabetes,” another user claimed.

“I get that it’s annoying because I work as a server, but as someone who struggles with anorexia I’m not sure it’s all bad for you is the best way to handle the situation,” a third viewer shared. “absolutely no hate tho! you don’t have to cater to anyone else’s feelings.”