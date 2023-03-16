customer cleaning up table with caption 'POV: your a customer who has worked in the service industry so not only do you tip but you clean up after yourself like a grown up' (l) customer cleaning up table with caption 'POV: your a customer who has worked in the service industry so not only do you tip but you clean up after yourself like a grown up' (c) customer cleaning up table holding tip with caption 'POV: your a customer who has worked in the service industry so not only do you tip but you clean up after yourself like a grown up' (r)

‘Basic decency and manners’: Customer cleans up for server at restaurant after eating, sparking debate

'Lmaoo I’ll tip but I’m not cleaning up the table.'

Posted on Mar 16, 2023

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after demonstrating how he, as a customer, cleans his table after eating at a restaurant.

In a video with more than 47,000 views, TikTok user Nick (@nicksmostcommonw) shows himself stacking plates and picking up after himself in a restaurant.

“POV: your [sic] a customer who has worked in the service industry so not only do you tip but you clean up after yourself like a grown up,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

“Some people don’t realize this is what is adults do,” he added in a comment. ”I posted this as a bare minimum reference.”

@nicksmostcommonw What a crazy cocept . #fyp #serviceindustry #resteraunt #food ♬ BOYs a LIAR PT2 NEVER DULL REMIX – Never Dull

Quickly, commenters became divided about whether or not this was the right approach to eating out.

Some were in favor of picking up after yourself at a restaurant.

“Basic decency and manners. The people who don’t is beyond me,” wrote one user.

“I’ve done this for my family since I was little,” added another. “it’s just manners.”

“I honestly thought that what i was suppose to do,” shared a third.

However, others were against the practice.

“Lmaoo I’ll tip but I’m not cleaning up the table,” stated a user. “that[‘s] part of the reason u go out is it not?”

“If you were actually a decent person you’d go in the back and do the dishes. Should probably help out with prep also,” joked a second.

“I’m going to make sure I’m more of a slob at the diner now because of you,” proclaimed an additional user.

For those interested in doing this themselves, a few commenters shared some advice.

“…This is great BUT if you decide to do this please put all trash/food on the top plate or we’re gonna have to separate it all anyways,” detailed a user. “I used to hate when ppl thought they was being nice but now I gotta un stack everything & get food off the bottom of the plate & throw [away] trash & re-stack it.”

“all food goes on top plate with the napkins, let them stack the glasses cuz some cups can’t handle it,” suggested a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Nick via Instagram DM.

*First Published: Mar 16, 2023, 8:48 am CDT

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

