‘I had canker sores regularly my whole life’: Expert says Crest toothpaste causes canker sores

If you’ve been periodically rocking canker sores on your inner lips, then it might have to do with the kind of toothpaste you’re using.

Yes, it seems unfair that you, being a responsible oral caregiver, would be punished with an inner mouth lesion just for doing your due mouth-cleaning diligence.

However, TikTok account Twice Oral Wellness (@twiceoralwellness) accused toothpaste manufacturers, like Crest, of knowingly putting a detergent in its products that are linked to canker sores.

“All right if you’ve ever had a canker sore or if you have one right now, you have to listen up. What’s a canker sore? Well, it looks like this,” the TikToker says as he points to a section of a green-screened video showing a close-up photo of a canker sore.

“Canker sores can be caused from a long list of reasons, but one of the biggest ways that people don’t realize is from an ingredient in your toothpaste,” he claims. “If you turn your toothpaste over look at the ingredient list and look for an ingredient and see if they have sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).”

At this point in the video, another green screen image pops up for viewers to see: A package for Crest toothpaste and a list of different ingredients it contains.

“SLS is an irritant that causes canker sores. You gotta think twice switch to an SLS-free toothpaste hit in the link in our bio,” he says to close out the video.

Is it true?

According to Seaglass Dental Care, SLS can contribute to the production of canker sores in one’s mouth, calling the detergent “one of the most common culprits behind toothpaste-induced mouth sores. So why do toothpaste manufacturers put this agent inside of its products?

Well, it’s because this detergent is responsible for creating the lathering effect: “SLS is a detergent that is added to toothpaste to make it foam and create that satisfying lather,” Seaglass Dental writes.

However, this effect, according to the dental entity, comes at a great price: “However, SLS can be harsh on the delicate tissues inside your mouth, causing irritation and inflammation that can lead to canker sores.”

It doesn’t just hurt one’s mouth, either. According to the outlet, “SLS is also a known skin irritant and has been linked to other health issues, such as skin allergies and eczema.” The same piece that decried the oral evils of SLS also said there’s another agent commonly found in toothpaste that could be wrecking your gums: Propylene Glycol.

According to this list of SLS-free toothpaste posted by Amazon, several popular brands sport toothpaste devoid of SLS. Sensodyne, Tom’s, Arm & Hammer Essentials, Hello, Verve, Burt’s Bees Purely White, Biotene, David’s…there are options for consumers to choose from that run the gamut of different price ranges.

Crest has penned on its website that every single variant of the toothpaste it produces actually comes packed with SLS, but the brand contends that it’s safe to use and calls its products safe to use: “All versions of Crest toothpaste contain Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS). While we’re aware of the rumors circulating on the internet, SLS/SLES is safe in consumer products when used as directed. These supposed safety concerns stem from some misquoted research and have no scientific basis. In fact, a search of scientific literature found nothing supporting these allegations. We’ve thoroughly tested our products to make sure they’re safe.”

Someone shared their own anecdote about their decision to switch from SLS toothpaste to products not containing the detergent: “This is TRUTH! once I converted to SLS free toothpaste my life changed. No more sores.!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crest and Twice Oral Wellness via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.