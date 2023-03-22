‘I am flabbergasted at how impersonal these layoffs are’: Worker finds out he was laid off from ‘fancy tech job’ after getting locked out of computer

A worker has gone viral after posting a sarcastic “get ready with me” TikTok to find out if he was laid off from his “fancy tech job.”

TikToker Zach (@zaaachydub) posted the video on March 18. In it, he puts his hair back with a headband and says, “Get ready with me to see if I’ve been laid off from my fancy tech job.”

He opens the computer and shows that it now requires a code to log in, indicating that he was laid off.

As of March 21, the video has garnered over 796,000 views. In the comments section, viewers were astonished at how “impersonal” Zach’s layoff was.

“I am flabbergasted at how impersonal these layoffs are. I got laid off in December and at least my manager … told me before I got locked out!” one wrote.

“I understand with so many layoffs it’s hard to contact everyone but this isn’t how people should have to find out,” another said.

“I don’t understand why they treat people like a number. It’s disheartening,” a third added.

Other workers shared their experience with surprise layoffs.

“Bruh I was just working and minding my business and suddenly got logged out of everything. I had to call my manager and tell her I was laid off,” one commenter said.

“My department laid us off out of nowhere 2 1/2 weeks ago. We were hybrid. Those of us home that day got a call from HR,” a second shared.

“I was told in December that I was due for promotion in February. Feb 27th I got a call thinking it was a promotion…it was not,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Zach via email for more information.