‘Claw machine owners hate this one trick’: Person shares ‘tip’ to always winning prize in claw machine

Ever wanted to win at the claw machine and didn’t know how? This trick is for you.

Claw machines are notoriously frustrating. You start with a spark in your eye thinking you’ll be able to win that one prize that you’re eyeing. “It can’t be that hard, it’s right there,” you think to yourself.

Your first attempts fail and you’re not disheartened yet. You’ll learn from your mistakes and be certain to get your prize in the second round. You pay a few more dollars, but still nothing. More money, more chances, still nothing. You leave out of cash and frustrated.

As you can probably guess, this is by design. It’s not that the prizes are packed together too tightly, it’s that the claw machine is designed to only have a strong grip for part of the time and to drop items too soon, as Vox reported.

“The machines also allow the owner to select a desired level of profit and then automatically adjust the claw strength to make sure that players are only winning a limited number of times,” Vox reported.

Well, one TikToker has a trick that promises to never leave you prizeless as a claw machine again.

In the trending video by @arcadefriends, an account that posts tips for winning arcade games and beating claw machines, they share a simple trick.

In the clip, viewers see a claw machine full of small plush Kirby toys. The person playing moves the claw to be right near the edge of the chute the toys go down and scoops up a Kirby. Success!

“If there are prizes neat the chute you don’t have to pick it up, you can win them by using one arm of the claw to just scoop it in,” @arcadefriends explains in the comment section.

“I won several Kirbys this way!” they added in the comments section.

The video is nearing a million views and has more than 100 comments.

“As solid of a tip as it gets, literally,” a person who calls themself the “Clawmaster,” wrote.

“The machines I use never let the claw drop there like it senses it or something,” a person complained.

“I’ve won so many prizes that way before, definitely the perfect tip,” a viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @arcadefriends for comment via Instagram direct message.