‘Online is wild. They always do that’: Chipotle customer receives ‘toddler-size’ bowl with online order. Her husband orders in-store and gets a bigger portion

Chipotle has long been criticized for the portion sizes of its online orders. While customers in-store see reasonably large portion sizes, online customers have complained that their orders are fulfilled with a fraction of the ingredients of their in-person counterparts.

Shoppers have responded to this in various ways. Some have taken to testing the theory that online orders receive less product (the single test appeared to confirm the idea). Others have watched Chipotle employees with eagle eyes to make sure they appropriately fill online orders.

Now, another user has tested whether online orders truly come under-filled. In a clip with over 158,000 views, TikTok user Tiara (@tiaratherealtor_) shows a bowl with a small portion of food, which she claims to have ordered online. When her husband went into the same location to place an order, he received significantly more food.

“I took both in there and told the manager, and literally all he did to get me out [of] his face was [tell] me to call a number and get a refund,” Tiara says. “And when I called the number, they told me, ‘Oh, no, you can’t get a refund. We can give you a buy-one-get-one-free.’”

“I said, ‘well that’s crazy, because I don’t plan to continue to be a Chipotle customer,’” she continues. “He says that’s all that they could offer.”

The video concludes with Tiara showing the incredible difference between the online and in-person orders.

“Why would they think this is acceptable?” she asks of the minimally-filled bowl. “Just because I ordered it online, and I’m not in the store telling you how to make it?”

In the comments section, users claimed to have similar experiences when dealing with Chipotle’s lackluster online orders.

“I ordered online ONE TIME and never did it again,” recalled a user. “They messed my joint up and I literally had to take a bus to the shop to get [them to] fix it. I was tight.”

“I’m so over chipotle…its way too expensive for a tiny protein portion,” added another.

“And God [forbid] they just apologize and remake it for you,” offered a third. “These people who work for [Chipotle] act like it’s coming out of the kitchen at home.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and Tiara via Instagram direct message.