‘Nahh that’s a lil tooooo specific’: Woman questions strangely-shaped piece of nugget in Chick-fil-A meal

A customer had questions about a strangely-shaped chicken nugget that she received in her Chick-fil-A meal.

Star (@billionbabyyy) posted a video on April 17, in which she provided documentation of the unusually-shaped nugget.

In the 26-second video, Star gives viewers a close up of the nugget.

“Yeah, one thing I don’t play about is my food, because what … is this?” she says, pointing the camera to a nugget that looks like some sort of four-legged animal.

“I’m just over here munching away y’all,” she says as she picks up the nugget and turns it around for a complete 360-degree view.

“Don’t piss me off,” she says, laughing, and in the caption she writes, “WHAT ISSS THISSSSSS???????????COUNT YA DAYS CHIC-FIL-A.”

Star’s video received over 1 millions views, and over 3,000 comments from viewers who were highly amused by the chicken nugget.

“It’s an armadillo,” joked one user.

“At first I thought it was a dinosaur and I was like how cool! Now I’m like omg it’s a mouse,” said another.

“Did you cut it open,” asked someone else, to which Star confirmed, “Yes it was chicken.”

In a follow-up video that received 31,000 views, Star provides some updates on the mysteriously-shaped chicken nugget.

“It was chicken in there,” she confirms for concerned viewers, explaining that she broke the entire thing down to inspect the insides.

Star says, “I went to Chick-fil-A today and they actually told me it was just the batter,” adding that the staff were laughing about the unusual nugget. The TikToker also says that the restaurant gave her a free meal, which she was pleased with.

Viewers kept the jokes coming in the comments section of Star’s second video, with many people positing that the misshapen nugget was a deep-fried mouse.

“How u know mouse not white meat?” asked one user.

“I’m sure mouse do look like chicken once fried,” said another.

But a few users took a more serious approach to the situation, like one person who commented, “You believe that if you want too. batter doesn’t make the shape of a mouse, you should’ve taken it to one of those college [labs] to test it. MOUSE ARE WHITE MEAT.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Star via Instagram direct message and to Chick-fil-A for further comment.

